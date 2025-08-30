Amplify Files for XRP ETF: Huge Move Could Transform Crypto Investment!

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 16:29
U
U$0.01775+68.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10486+0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1233+0.81%
XRP
XRP$2.8112-2.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
  • Amplify’s XRP ETF could reshape crypto investments with regular income.
  • ProShares’ Ultra XRP ETF offers leveraged exposure to digital assets.
  • SEC’s evolving stance could drive more crypto ETFs into approval.

Amplify Investments has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the Amplify XRP Monthly Option Income ETF. This ETF will have the goal of providing exposure to the price movement of XRP and also paying a monthly dividend on this investment using a covered call approach. This plan involves owning XRP and selling matching call options on the latter, which will allow for generating a consistent income on top of a possible increase in value.


The filing underscores an increasing trend in the crypto ETF market, as the SEC has a queue of such applications. Amplify is not isolated, and other firms such as Grayscale and Bitwise are awaiting licenses to list ETFs based on altcoins such as Dogecoin, Solana, and Litecoin. The SEC ruling on these products would help to open up the institutional adoption of digital assets in a broader way, particularly as the SEC changes its approach to crypto ETFs.


Also Read: Ethereum Foundation Shocks Community by Pausing Multi-Million Dollar Grants


The SEC’s Response to Growing Crypto ETF Demands

The SEC has recently shifted its position on crypto-related ETFs, approving new rules that allow for in-kind creations and redemptions. As of the end of August, more than 90 applications of crypto-related ETFs were subject to review. If the XRP ETF by Amplify is approved, it would be a massive addition to the firm’s already existing portfolio, which already has a Bitcoin ETF that operates under a similar covered call strategy.


Amplify’s $12.6 billion in assets shows its expertise in managing large-scale investment products, positioning it as a key player in the expanding crypto ETF market.


The successful launch of Amplify XRP ETF can be considered a breakthrough. It provides investors with an opportunity to earn a regular income and invest in the cryptocurrency market, which may be of interest to investors in search of steady income from digital assets.


ProShares Ultra XRP ETF: A New Wave of Cryptocurrency Investment

Meanwhile, the approval of two new ETFs by NYSE Arca — the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF and Ultra Solana ETF — signals further growth in the integration of digital assets into traditional finance.


These leveraged offerings enable increased exposure to XRP and Solana, which highlight institutional crypto investments. Such advancements have the potential to alter how investors interact with digital currencies and cement crypto’s role in mainstream markets.


Also Read: Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets


The post Amplify Files for XRP ETF: Huge Move Could Transform Crypto Investment! appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program