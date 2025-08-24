AMTD Group Embraces Cryptocurrency for Treasury Reserves by 2025

Key Points: AMTD Group will integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether

TGE leads group’s crypto strategy

No major market reactions reported

AMTD IDEA Group, along with subsidiaries AMTD Digital Inc. and The Generation Essentials Group, announces a $240 million liquid corporate treasury investment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

This marks a significant shift toward integrating cryptocurrencies in large corporate treasuries, potentially influencing digital asset market dynamics and attracting increased institutional attention.

AMTD Targets $240 Million Crypto Treasury by 2025

The integration of digital assets is not new to corporations. However, AMTD’s adoption is noteworthy given its simultaneous impact on three listed companies. Immediate reactions from regulators like SEC and CFTC remain absent, and market impacts are minimal as of today.

Government bodies and crypto industry insiders haven’t publicly commented on AMTD’s announcement. The integration plans did not trigger significant on-chain movements in BTC or ETH.

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Resilience Amid Corporate Adoption

Did you know? When Tesla invested in Bitcoin, it prompted a short-lived price spike. However, AMTD’s move may not produce similar market waves without notable executive or regulatory acknowledgment.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,038.17, with a market cap of 2.29 trillion and a dominance of 57.57%, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent movements show a 1.35% decline over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s price rose 8.71% over 60 days, signaling resilience amid market volatility.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:35 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest AMTD’s crypto strategy could influence other corporations’ treasury decisions, especially as Bitcoin and Ethereum show signs of steady long-term growth. Data suggests such adoption may augment financial robustness while increasing the focus on regulatory harmonization.