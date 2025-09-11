Amy Lee Doubles Her No. 1s As Her High-Profile Collaboration Debuts

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante’s “End of You” debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, replacing Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: Recording artist Amy Lee attends the BUILD speaker series at AOL HQ on September 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage) WireImage

Three of the most successful women in hard rock music right now — Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence fame, and Courtney LaPlante from the band Spiritbox — collaborated on what has become one of the most exciting team-ups in the genre in some time. The trio worked on “End of You,” which is fronted by Poppy and features the two women who power a pair of the most successful hard-rock groups working today.

“End of You” becomes an immediate bestseller in America as it opens inside the highest spaces on a trio of tallies and even earns all three stars a No. 1.

“End of You” Launches at No. 1

“End of You” debuts at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The collaboration replaces “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne at the summit as the bestselling hard rock tune throughout the United States.

Amy Lee Collects Another Win

Lee scores her second solo No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally as “End of You” arrives. She previously conquered the list as a featured artist on Seether’s “Broken,” which debuted in September 2012 and finally hit No. 1 — spending two weeks there — in March 2023.

Amy Lee’s Success With Evanescence

As a member of Evanescence, Lee has collected an additional five No. 1s on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally. “Bring Me to Life” is the longest-running winner of the bunch, with 15 frames leading the charge. “What You Want” managed two turns, while “Fight Like a Girl” with K. Flay, “The Game Is Over,” and “Wasted on You” all led for one turn apiece.

Almost No. 1 Elsewhere

The same track narrowly misses becoming a ruler on two other purchase-only rankings published by Billboard. “End of You” launches at No. 2 on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. As it arrives, the cut becomes Lee’s third solo top 10 on all three lists. It joins “Broken” with Seether as well as “Hand That Feeds,” a collaboration with Halsey.