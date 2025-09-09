An Almost Impossible Event Occurred in Bitcoin: Solo Miner Mined a BTC Block with a Single Device – Here’s How Much Money He Made

Bitcoin
A rare event has occurred on the Bitcoin network. An independent miner with just 200 TH/s of processing power has successfully solved Bitcoin block number 913,593, earning a total reward of 3,129 BTC (approximately $347,980).

The block reward consisted of 3.125 BTC block subsidies ($347,509) and 0.004 BTC transaction fees ($471).

CKpool developer Con Kolivas argued that solving a block with such low processing power is statistically nearly impossible:

This processing power is equivalent to just one 2024 Bitmain Antminer S21. The miner’s hashrate is only 0.00002% of the Bitcoin network’s total processing power of 1.04 ZH/s. For comparison, major publicly traded mining companies MARA operate at 59.4 EH/s and IREN at 50 EH/s.

Bitcoin’s total processing power has recently surpassed 1 ZH/s, reaching record levels. Due to rising difficulty, falling fees, and shrinking revenues, small-scale miners often opt for stable returns by joining pools. However, this incident has once again demonstrated that solo mining, while rare, can be a lottery.

*This is not investment advice.

