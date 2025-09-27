The post An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries? Fasset was born out of a simple but urgent premise: in too many places, geography still dictates one’s financial destiny. In emerging markets, a service as necessary as banking is fragmented, minimum investment thresholds are high, and opportunities to participate in global financial systems are limited. Fasset’s mission is to bridge this gap. By tokenizing real-world assets and delivering access through a mobile-first financial superapp, Fasset is turning what was once exclusive to Wall Street into something anyone from anywhere can start, with just a dollar and a smartphone. How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts? With Fasset, all you need is a smartphone to start small and dream big. Once verified, users can access fractional shares of stocks, ETFs, gold, sukuks, or even pre-IPO stocks, and more, starting with as little as $10. There’s no need for brokers or complex paperwork. This “micro-investment” model turns spare change into meaningful, long-term savings, reimagining wealth-building and investing as a habit that is intuitive and bite-sized. Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks? In regions where banking deserts are common, tokenized assets act as digital financial passports. Tokenization digitizes real-world assets and makes them tradeable from your phone. This allows users to bypass outdated legacy systems, hedge against volatile local currencies, and build real wealth, all via a smartphone. Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How? Yes. Through our partnership with Dinari… The post An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries? Fasset was born out of a simple but urgent premise: in too many places, geography still dictates one’s financial destiny. In emerging markets, a service as necessary as banking is fragmented, minimum investment thresholds are high, and opportunities to participate in global financial systems are limited. Fasset’s mission is to bridge this gap. By tokenizing real-world assets and delivering access through a mobile-first financial superapp, Fasset is turning what was once exclusive to Wall Street into something anyone from anywhere can start, with just a dollar and a smartphone. How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts? With Fasset, all you need is a smartphone to start small and dream big. Once verified, users can access fractional shares of stocks, ETFs, gold, sukuks, or even pre-IPO stocks, and more, starting with as little as $10. There’s no need for brokers or complex paperwork. This “micro-investment” model turns spare change into meaningful, long-term savings, reimagining wealth-building and investing as a habit that is intuitive and bite-sized. Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks? In regions where banking deserts are common, tokenized assets act as digital financial passports. Tokenization digitizes real-world assets and makes them tradeable from your phone. This allows users to bypass outdated legacy systems, hedge against volatile local currencies, and build real wealth, all via a smartphone. Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How? Yes. Through our partnership with Dinari…
In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset
-
Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries?
-
How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts?
-
Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks?
-
Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How?
-
What is the Fasset Card, and how could it help people pay with digital money in shops?
-
What is Own, Fasset’s Layer 2, and why is it important for fast and cheap transactions? Explain like a simple road over a busy highway.
-
Can you share a real example of an app using Own, like ORO for gold? What does it let people do?
-
When will people be able to use more apps on Own, and what types are coming first?
-
In which countries is Fasset approved to operate, and why does that matter for users’ safety?
-
How does Fasset protect users money and data behind the scenes?
-
What does “Shariah-compliant” mean on Fasset, and why is it important to many users? How do people add money to Fasset in places like the UAE or Bahrain? Is it through local banks?
-
If someone has never used crypto before, what first steps does Fasset recommend?
-
What learning tools or guides does Fasset give to help beginners?
-
Fasset says it has handled over $1 billion in transactions and is growing fast. What does this mean for users today?
-
What is one story of a user whose life improved because of Fasset?
-
Looking ahead, what new features or launches are coming this year that users should be excited about?
-
Which countries will Fasset focus on next, and why those markets?
-
If users could request one simple feature that makes saving or investing easier, what should they ask for?
Section 2: Quick yes/no or short answers
2a. Can users start with $1 or less?
2b. Are tokenized stocks and gold available in the mobile app?
2c. Will there be more education content inside the app this year?
Section 3: Closing Questions
3a. What promise does Fasset make to first-time users about safety, simplicity, and access?
3b. How can someone join the waitlist or start today?
Stay tuned for more thought-provoking content and engaging interviews on Bitcoinworld.co.in, World of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain News.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/an-interview-with-fasset/
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi
Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?
Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea
A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License
PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.