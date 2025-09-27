The post An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries? Fasset was born out of a simple but urgent premise: in too many places, geography still dictates one’s financial destiny. In emerging markets, a service as necessary as banking is fragmented, minimum investment thresholds are high, and opportunities to participate in global financial systems are limited. Fasset’s mission is to bridge this gap. By tokenizing real-world assets and delivering access through a mobile-first financial superapp, Fasset is turning what was once exclusive to Wall Street into something anyone from anywhere can start, with just a dollar and a smartphone. How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts? With Fasset, all you need is a smartphone to start small and dream big. Once verified, users can access fractional shares of stocks, ETFs, gold, sukuks, or even pre-IPO stocks, and more, starting with as little as $10. There’s no need for brokers or complex paperwork. This “micro-investment” model turns spare change into meaningful, long-term savings, reimagining wealth-building and investing as a habit that is intuitive and bite-sized. Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks? In regions where banking deserts are common, tokenized assets act as digital financial passports. Tokenization digitizes real-world assets and makes them tradeable from your phone. This allows users to bypass outdated legacy systems, hedge against volatile local currencies, and build real wealth, all via a smartphone. Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How? Yes. Through our partnership with Dinari… The post An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries? Fasset was born out of a simple but urgent premise: in too many places, geography still dictates one’s financial destiny. In emerging markets, a service as necessary as banking is fragmented, minimum investment thresholds are high, and opportunities to participate in global financial systems are limited. Fasset’s mission is to bridge this gap. By tokenizing real-world assets and delivering access through a mobile-first financial superapp, Fasset is turning what was once exclusive to Wall Street into something anyone from anywhere can start, with just a dollar and a smartphone. How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts? With Fasset, all you need is a smartphone to start small and dream big. Once verified, users can access fractional shares of stocks, ETFs, gold, sukuks, or even pre-IPO stocks, and more, starting with as little as $10. There’s no need for brokers or complex paperwork. This “micro-investment” model turns spare change into meaningful, long-term savings, reimagining wealth-building and investing as a habit that is intuitive and bite-sized. Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks? In regions where banking deserts are common, tokenized assets act as digital financial passports. Tokenization digitizes real-world assets and makes them tradeable from your phone. This allows users to bypass outdated legacy systems, hedge against volatile local currencies, and build real wealth, all via a smartphone. Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How? Yes. Through our partnership with Dinari…