Analysis: Bitcoin's Cyclical Background to Gold Ratio Shows Potential for a Breakout

Par : PANews
2025/09/10 18:26
NEAR
NEAR$2.657-3.41%
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.75-1.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175+1.03%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.005799-7.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002372+0.59%

PANews reported on September 10th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, stated that gold prices remained near their all-time high of $3,600 per ounce, supported by weak non-farm payroll (NFP) data last week. Bitcoin, often called "digital gold," continued to fluctuate in a range around $112,600. However, the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio is sending an intriguing signal. Historically, when the ratio hits resistance, gold continues its upward trend while Bitcoin bottoms out. This pattern was observed in 2015, 2020, and 2022. This time, after rebounding from support at 0.026 in August, the ratio is retesting the boundary of its ascending channel at 0.041. If history repeats itself, Bitcoin may be forming another bottom, laying the foundation for the next significant rally. The cyclical backdrop suggests that Bitcoin has room for a breakout, potentially echoing previous bull cycles. Market focus now turns to inflation data released this week, which will help determine whether gold can maintain its upward momentum. Any unexpectedly higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Producer Price Index (PPI) data could weaken gold's upward momentum. Seasonal factors also point to weaker data. While this trend suggests a downturn, unlike the current situation, the impact of tariffs was largely absent at that time.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code