Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.

Par : PANews
2025/08/08 15:09
MAY
MAY$0.04856-1.60%

PANews reported on August 8th that Matrixport's latest weekly report, "Matrix on Target," indicates that Bitcoin has recently entered a period of correction, with weakening market momentum, shrinking trading volume, and persistently low funding rates, indicating a loosening of market structure. With the combined effects of seasonal disruptions in August and external uncertainties, short-term sentiment has shifted significantly to caution. Technically, the $112,000 support level played a role in the initial pullback, but the rebound was weak, and this support level may be tested again. If it fails, market attention may shift to the $106,000 range.

The report further notes that the repricing of US economic growth expectations may be a key factor in the resurgence of Bitcoin volatility. Currently, parts of the US economy are facing a substantial slowdown, with the ISM manufacturing index remaining in contractionary territory, non-manufacturing indicators experiencing limited expansion, and recent employment data experiencing significant downward revisions. Market expectations of a possible September rate cut by the Federal Reserve are gradually increasing, but a clear signal has yet to be released, potentially leading to a continuation of the consolidation trend.

Furthermore, the report notes that some publicly traded companies holding significant amounts of Bitcoin have seen their net asset value (NAV) shrink, potentially weakening their ability to raise funds through new share issuances to increase their holdings. In the short term, oversold technical indicators may suggest a rebound, but the report remains cautious about its sustainability, preferring a continuation of sideways price fluctuations. Investors should patiently await a clear bottom or a return of market momentum.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Partager
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Partager
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion