Analysis: BTC and ETH options open interest remains high, prompting cautious market reaction to US CPI data

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to The Block , open interest in BTC and ETH options reached $ 43 billion and $ 13.9 billion, respectively, both reaching yearly highs, driven by the upcoming US inflation data. Market traders are hedging their positions by selling BTC put options in the $ 115,000 to $ 118,000 range. Analysts point out that if the CPI data falls short of expectations, the probability of a September Fed rate cut will increase; otherwise, a negative reading could dampen the rebound in risky assets. With continued institutional investment and ETF inflows, BTC prices are expected to exceed $ 150,000 by the end of 2025 .