Analysis: BTC and ETH options open interest remains high, prompting cautious market reaction to US CPI data

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to The Block , open interest in BTC and ETH options reached $ 43 billion and $ 13.9 billion, respectively, both reaching yearly highs, driven by the upcoming US inflation data. Market traders are hedging their positions by selling BTC put options in the $ 115,000 to $ 118,000 range. Analysts point out that if the CPI data falls short of expectations, the probability of a September Fed rate cut will increase; otherwise, a negative reading could dampen the rebound in risky assets. With continued institutional investment and ETF inflows, BTC prices are expected to exceed $ 150,000 by the end of 2025 .
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.