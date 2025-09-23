Analysis Firm Announces Level to Be Maintained in Etheruem: Otherwise Further Decline May Come!

Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins experienced a major crash yesterday, with $1.7 billion worth of leveraged trades being liquidated.

As the market faced its biggest wave of liquidations this year, Bitcoin fell to $112,000 and Ethereum to $4,200.

While this decline has made investors nervous, one analyst said that $4,000 is critical for Ethereum (ETH).

According to analysis by Adam, an analyst at crypto options analysis firm Greeks.live, a drop below $4,000 could trigger a broader decline in ETH.

The analyst noted that Bitcoin has declined alongside Ethereum, but ETH’s volatility has declined relatively less. Conversely, concerns about downside risk for ETH have increased in the options market, as the market has shifted significantly toward put options, with put premiums significantly exceeding call premiums.

This suggests increased demand to hedge against further price declines.

The analyst recently explained that the overall outlook for the crypto market in the fourth quarter remains optimistic, but many participants are currently focused on short-term risk management.

“Market optimism about the fourth quarter remains. However, the current options market is primarily focused on short-term hedging.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!