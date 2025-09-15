Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:04
Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period.

Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future.

The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.”

On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-says-xrp-at-critical-turning-point-unveils-the-level-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
