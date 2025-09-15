Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period.

Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future.

The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.”

On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users.

*This is not investment advice.

