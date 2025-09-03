Analysis: Gold breaks through $3,400, target may be $4,000

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Matrixport analysis, gold prices have broken through the $3,400 mark, breaking through the resistance that had held for the past four months. Long before BlackRock proposed the concept of "digital gold," analysts had already noted the investment value of gold and its correlation with Bitcoin. When the gold allocation recommendation was first made in the summer of 2023, the price was near $2,000. It has now risen to $3,600, achieving a 100% return in two years and is expected to further reach $4,000. Despite the lack of monetary easing, gold's continued rise suggests that some forward-looking investors have begun allocating both gold and Bitcoin. Bitcoin is currently in a consolidation phase, but the long-term outlook remains positive.