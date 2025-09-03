Analysis: Google searches for "Memecoin" suggest retail investor interest is heating up again, but far from the peak in January

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to The Block, Google searches for "Memecoin" have rebounded to 57 after several months of slump, indicating a significant increase in retail investor interest. However, this remains well below the peak of 100 in January when "Trump Memecoin TRUMP" was launched. Current data suggests a modest recovery for memecoins, rather than explosive growth, and that market interest may be more sustainable. Notably, the rebound in Google search activity contrasts with the relative inactivity on Crypto Twitter, where influencers (KOLs) have not rekindled their previous frenzied promotional efforts. This restrained response on social media may be beneficial for the sector, suggesting that even if memecoins resurge, they may avoid excessive marketing and lead to more stable market development.