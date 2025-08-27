Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Par : PANews
2025/08/27 18:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.53%
Vice
VICE$0.01303-3.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.12%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.124+4.07%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629+0.66%

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut.

Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer