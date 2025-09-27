Analysis: SharpLink and other three leading ETH treasury companies have all seen their mNAVs fall below 1, suggesting a negative feedback loop in the “flywheel”

PANews reported on September 27 that according to data from Strategythreserve, as the price of ETH fell, the mNAV indicators of the three Ethereum treasury companies, SharpLink, The Ether Machine and ETHZilla, have all fallen below 1, reaching 0.99, 0.07 and 0.88 respectively. The three companies' current ETH holdings are 838,730, 495,360 and 102,240 respectively. The ratio of market capitalization to net asset value (mNAV) is a key indicator for measuring the valuation of a treasury company. If mNAV is greater than 1, the company can issue additional shares within the premium range and use the proceeds to purchase ETH, thereby increasing the ETH holdings per share and bringing about a thickening of the book value. If it converges to 1 or below 1, the price of ETH itself will decline and the secondary market will be weak, and the flywheel mechanism will shift from "thickening" to "dilution", forming a negative feedback. PANews reported on September 27 that according to data from Strategythreserve, as the price of ETH fell, the mNAV indicators of the three Ethereum treasury companies, SharpLink, The Ether Machine and ETHZilla, have all fallen below 1, reaching 0.99, 0.07 and 0.88 respectively. The three companies' current ETH holdings are 838,730, 495,360 and 102,240 respectively. The ratio of market capitalization to net asset value (mNAV) is a key indicator for measuring the valuation of a treasury company. If mNAV is greater than 1, the company can issue additional shares within the premium range and use the proceeds to purchase ETH, thereby increasing the ETH holdings per share and bringing about a thickening of the book value. If it converges to 1 or below 1, the price of ETH itself will decline and the secondary market will be weak, and the flywheel mechanism will shift from "thickening" to "dilution", forming a negative feedback.