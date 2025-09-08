Analysis: The current crypto market is unclear and lacks confidence. The market is focusing on Thursday's CPI data.

PANews reported on September 8 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, published an analysis saying that stock market futures continued to rise, despite the non-farm payroll data last Friday falling short of expectations, and the momentum of job growth had already shown signs of fatigue in June, ending the 53-month growth record at that time. At the same time, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest point of the year as the market expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 72 basis points this year. However, the risk appetite stimulated by the expectation of a rate cut has not been transmitted to the cryptocurrency market. The stock market has rebounded, gold has hit a new high, but cryptocurrencies have moved independently and performed flatly. The market may regard its sideways consolidation as bearish, and the risk reversal indicator shows an increase in demand for put options expiring in September. But some people believe that this reflects the resilience of cryptocurrencies. For example, Bitcoin remained above $110,000 after being excluded from the S&P 500 by Strategy, and Ethereum remained at $4,250 after five consecutive days of capital outflow from the spot ETF.

QCP Capital believes that the crypto market's lack of direction and confidence may be due to the market's cautious attitude towards Thursday's US inflation report, resulting in high short-term implied volatility. If the CPI rises higher than expected by 0.3%, the Fed's path to rate cuts may be complicated. However, considering the tariff factor, the market will not be too surprised. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary surge in the data, judging by the current economic situation, the Trump administration is unlikely to further escalate trade frictions. Therefore, unless this week's data triggers an overreaction, the crypto market will remain strongly supported in the absence of major catalysts.

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
