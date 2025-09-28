Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Par : PANews
2025/09/28 13:43
PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.

