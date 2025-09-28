Analyst: After a series of intensive submissions of revised documents, the Solana ETF may be listed within weeks

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to The Block, asset management firms Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck updated their respective S-1 registration statements for their proposed Solana ETFs on Friday to clarify the details of their staking activities. This filing rush follows a similar wave in late August, when several of the same issuers amended their filings to allow for both cash and in-kind redemptions. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said at the time that these filings may indicate "active communication between these issuers and the US SEC." In a post on the X platform, Seyffart said the latest round of amendments shows "signs of action from issuers and the SEC. A Solana ETF is likely to be listed in the coming days/weeks." Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, also welcomed the latest round of amendments, saying it "bodes well for spot Ethereum ETF staking. Expect these (Solana ETFs) to be approved in the next two weeks." PANews reported on September 28th that, according to The Block, asset management firms Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck updated their respective S-1 registration statements for their proposed Solana ETFs on Friday to clarify the details of their staking activities. This filing rush follows a similar wave in late August, when several of the same issuers amended their filings to allow for both cash and in-kind redemptions. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said at the time that these filings may indicate "active communication between these issuers and the US SEC." In a post on the X platform, Seyffart said the latest round of amendments shows "signs of action from issuers and the SEC. A Solana ETF is likely to be listed in the coming days/weeks." Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, also welcomed the latest round of amendments, saying it "bodes well for spot Ethereum ETF staking. Expect these (Solana ETFs) to be approved in the next two weeks."