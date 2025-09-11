Analyst Claims XRP Investors Still Early Despite Current Price Level

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:57
  • Market commentator conducts real-world XRP adoption test through dinner conversations
  • Only 1 in 5,000 people globally hold XRP according to wallet data analysis
  • Early 2017 investors see $10,000 positions grow to over $9.86 million today

Market analyst EGRAG has concluded that current XRP investors remain early adopters despite the token trading near $2.96, basing this assessment on a real-world awareness test. The commentator’s evaluation came after observing how cryptocurrency discussions unfold in everyday social settings.

EGRAG reported that recent dinner conversations about digital assets focused exclusively on Bitcoin and Ethereum, with participants expressing regret about missing Bitcoin at $300 or $3,000 price levels. Some attendees speculated about Ethereum potentially reaching $30,000, yet no one mentioned XRP or other alternative cryptocurrencies including XLM, HBAR, FIL, VET, XDC, or VRA.

Adoption Metrics Support Early-Stage Theory

The silence surrounding XRP during casual crypto discussions struck EGRAG as telling, particularly given the token’s position as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This lack of mainstream awareness reinforces his belief that widespread adoption has not yet occurred.

Supporting data comes from Edoardo Farina’s analysis of XRPL wallet statistics, which found that only one in 5,000 people worldwide currently holds XRP tokens. Farina’s research suggests massive growth potential exists if adoption rates increase toward more mainstream levels.

Vincent Kennedy has made similar observations, recommending that investors concerned about timing should test XRP awareness in their own social circles. Kennedy predicted that blank stares would quickly demonstrate how little recognition the asset receives outside dedicated cryptocurrency communities.

The early adoption thesis contrasts sharply with returns achieved by 2017 buyers. An investor who purchased $10,000 worth of XRP at $0.003 in January 2017 would have acquired 3.33 million tokens now valued at approximately $9.86 million. These outsized gains have led some current investors to worry they missed optimal entry points.

However, EGRAG maintains that current price levels still offer growth potential if his adoption assessment proves accurate. The analyst previously projected XRP could reach $50 during favorable market conditions, while Farina has stated he will not sell holdings below $100.

These projections assume that increased awareness and adoption will drive demand higher, potentially replicating the return patterns that benefited earlier buyers. The analysts argue that XRP’s institutional utility and regulatory clarity position it for broader acceptance compared to many alternative cryptocurrencies.

Whether mainstream adoption will actually materialize and translate into the projected price levels remains uncertain, as cryptocurrency markets are influenced by numerous unpredictable factors beyond awareness metrics.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/analyst-claims-xrp-investors-still-early-despite-current-price-level/

