Analyst: Digital Asset Reserve Companies May Evolve into the Long-Term Economic Engine of Blockchain

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to CoinDesk, Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins pointed out that digital asset reserves (DATs) could evolve from speculative entities into long-term economic engines for blockchain. Currently, DATs hold approximately $105 billion in mainstream assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a size that is underestimated by the market. Watkins believes that a small number of DATs will develop into comprehensive operators deeply involved in network construction, assuming responsibilities such as financing and governance. Because they control a large amount of token supply, their reserves are not only a pool of funds but also a tool for influencing ecosystem policies. He cited the example of networks like Solana, where larger-scale staking can directly improve service quality or reduce user costs. Through staking, liquidity provision, and acquisition of on-chain infrastructure, DATs can transform token reserves into productive assets. Successful DATs combine the perpetual capital of closed-end funds, the balance sheet management of banks, and a Berkshire Hathaway-style growth ethos, with returns directly reflected in token appreciation. Watkins predicts that the first generation of DATs, which relied on financial engineering, will be eliminated, leading to industry consolidation. Ultimately, the winners will be those with rigorous capital allocation and operational capabilities, reinvesting profits in token accumulation and ecosystem development. He concludes, "Well-managed DATs could become the Berkshire Hathaway of the blockchain world."