Analyst Forecasts Bitcoin Price Will Break This Support Level, Can $100,000 Hold?

The Bitcoin price is once again under heavy pressure in the market. An analyst has warned that the coin shows strong bearish signs after being rejected at a resistance level. The price has now fallen to a critical support area, where buyers are trying to hold the line. According to the analyst, if the level fails, the price could drop even lower, raising doubts about whether the key levels will remain safe.
Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Turned Bearish After $121,000 Rejection
The analyst explained that the bearish trend began when Bitcoin strongly rejected the $121,000 resistance level. According to the analyst, that rejection forced the coin to break down from its earlier upward channel, which had guided the price during its last rally. Once this breakdown happened, the mood in the market shifted, and a new bearish phase took hold.
The analyst added that Bitcoin first moved within a downward channel, but even that structure could not hold. As selling pressure increased, the coin also broke below the support level of this channel. The downward move marked a shift in sentiment, as buyers could not keep the price stable. According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s fall may now follow a steep local trend line, which could cause the coin to decline faster.
This kind of move shows that sellers are firmly in control for now. The analyst’s view is that the rejection at $121,000 was a turning point, and the coin has been unable to regain strength since then. For many traders, this level has become a clear resistance that won’t break again without strong demand.
$109,700 Support Under Pressure, Analyst Targets $104,000 Next
The analyst also pointed out that Bitcoin is now directly testing the key buyer zone at $109,700. The level acts as a horizontal support, and the analyst says that if it fails, the bearish case could only grow stronger. While there may be a short period of sideways movement or a minor retest of the nearby trend line, the analyst believes the dominant force in the market remains downward pressure.
In simple terms, the analyst expects the weight of selling to break the $109,700 level. If that happens, the path to $104,000 becomes the next logical target. The analyst explained that this lower zone could be the next support area where buyers might try to fight back.
However, if $109,700 does not hold, the move to $104,000 could come quickly. Beyond that, the market will begin to ask a bigger question — can Bitcoin hold the critical $100,000 level? Traders are watching closely, because a break below that level would mark a significant shift in the broader trend.
Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-price-support-100000/