Analyst lowers AMD stock price target

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:12
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0113+33.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10059+1.32%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2216-1.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462+1.28%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08593+0.92%

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) had it rough last week, dropping more than 6% on Friday following Broadcom’s (NASDAQ: AVGO) impressive quarterly results and news of a $10 billion order for custom chips from a client widely believed to be none other than OpenAI. 

The turn of events could presage a potential shift in the market. Namely, while graphics processing units (GPUs) have so far been the key in driving generative artificial intelligence (AI), custom silicon chips designed for specific AI tasks are emerging as a viable alternative.

Now, AMD faces a more complicated issue, competing with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the dominant GPU ecosystem and trying to rise up to the challenge posed by Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASICS), which could reduce demand for its products.

Accordingly, HSBC reduced its AMD price target from $200 to $185 on September 9, albeit maintaining a “Buy” rating. As of the time of writing, the average price target for the stock is now $184.74 for the next 12 months, the lowest predictions sitting at $120 while the highest go up as far $230, according to TipRanks.

AMD stock price target. Source: TipRanks

AMD stock downgraded

In addition to downgrading the stock price, HSBC lowered its 2026 AI GPU revenue forecast for AMD from $15.1 billion to $13.9 billion.

Nonetheless, the bank noted that Wall Street may still be underestimating the pricing potential of AMD’s AI GPU business, expecting cloud providers such as Meta (NASDAQ: META) to begin testing the company’s MI400 rack solution.

The MI300 series has also shown a lot of promise, but it has yet to secure large-scale, high-profile customer adoption, while Broadcom’s Tomahawk switches allow it to offer hyperscalers a more integrated solution.

In other news, AMD has partnered with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to advance quantum-centric supercomputing architectures by combining IBM’s quantum systems with its own computing and AI accelerators.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/analyst-lowers-amd-stock-price-target/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.0097-4.24%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.063-3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.176-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager
Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vietnam-crypto-trading-pilot-2027/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462+1.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?