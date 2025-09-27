Analyst Opinion on Best Crypto Presales

Crypto News

$XRP is one of the most exciting projects in the crypto market, and we’re diving deeper into why it’s expected to surge as we approach the end of the year.

While $XRP is currently pulling back from recent highs around $3.56, the big-picture view of $XRP indicates more growth.

Why Will Ripple Continue to Grow?

Analysis from ChartNerd shows a repeating fractal pattern trending toward a breakout point with descending resistance and ascending support from lows in 2018. The last time these factors coincided, $XRP experienced an explosive rally in 2017.

It seems like investors are already in the midst of $XRP’s rise, which could push it to at least $8.44. If momentum continues, it might even reach a high of $27.10.

Caption: Source: CoinMarketCap

Institutional interest in $XRP reflects this optimism. On the first day of trading, the XRPR spot exchange recorded a trading volume of $37.7M, making it the most successful ETF launch of 2025 so far.

Another breakout could mark the official beginning of Uptober, as the altcoin market would gain significantly from increased interest away from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That’s why you can check three crypto presales right now as many investors anticipate another $XRP surge: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), and Remittix ($RTX).

1. Snorter ($SNORT) – Hunt New Altcoins with this Telegram-Based Trading Bot

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter Bot, a Telegram-based trading bot that makes it easier to find and trade new altcoins.

Whenever the crypto market grows, a flood of new tokens emerges on popular DeXs as creators try to ride the hype. Sadly, this also means you’ll encounter more scam coins that could take your hard-earned money.

The time you take to verify whether a coin is real could cause you to miss out on a flashpoint opportunity, but that’s where Snorter has your back. It scans the crypto market and evaluates new high-performance coins with a honeypot detection engine.

If the coin comes back without rugpull indicators, it’s time to trade. Snorter also makes trading simple with automatic buy and sell orders. Just set the price point you want Snorter to trigger at and relax – the Telegram bot handles the rest for you.

You’ll be able to trade on Solana as soon as Snorter Bot goes live, but there are also modules for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base in the works for post-launch.

Snorter’s impressive features improve further with $SNORT, the utility token for Snorter. It lifts the daily trade limit and reduces your transaction fees to 0.85%, well below the industry average of 1%.

That’s not all, as $SNORT also provides some exclusive features, such as copy trading. Nominate a wallet you believe has a winning strategy, and Snorter will replicate their trades using a high-speed RPC to capture those sub-second opportunities for profit.

The official $SNORT presale has already raised over $4.1M, but if you act now, you can purchase tokens for only $0.1055 each.

Join the Snorter Token presale and earn up to 115% in staking rewards per annum.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Layer-2 Solana Upgrade that Makes the Bitcoin Network Faster and Cheaper

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is adding some much-needed functionality to the Bitcoin network that will help it compete with modern blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

Bitcoin will continue to be a significant part of the crypto landscape for years, even with the advent of tokens like $XRP. However, Bitcoin’s dominance is starting to slip just slightly as scalability issues plague the network and it falls behind in terms of Web3 support.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper is transforming the landscape. It provides a Layer-2 solution that uses a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with zK rollups to greatly increase the throughput of Bitcoin transactions, making trading faster and more efficient.

Adding an SVM also enables the Bitcoin Hyper network to support dApps through smart contracts, ending Bitcoin’s separation from the rest of the Web3 ecosystem. Think crypto swaps, NFT trades, and DeFi services—all while your $BTC continues to appreciate over time.

Using $HYPER unlocks the full potential of the Bitcoin Hyper network. Some dApps will restrict certain features to $HYPER holders only, keeping the token in high demand. You’ll also be able to vote on proposals through the Bitcoin Hyper DAO using $HYPER.

Any trades you make through the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem also benefit from $HYPER, as it reduces the fees you pay. The same applies to smart contract executions.

That’s why the $HYPER presale has already raised over $18.3M so far. It’s clear there’s a strong interest in this token, but it’s not too late to join in. You can get your $HYPER for just $0.012975, but don’t wait too long – it’s a dynamic presale, so the longer you wait, the higher the price will go.

Get your $HYPER tokens today and lock in 64% in staking rewards.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Settle Money Orders Across Borders

Remittix ($RTX), like $XRP, addresses a major issue in fiat transfers. While the Ripple ledger enables quick cross-border payments for large institutions, Remittix is doing the same for retail customers by transforming how money orders are handled.

Basically, Remittix serves as a bridge between crypto and fiat currencies. Instead of needing to convert crypto to cash for purchases, Remittix lets you send a money order in crypto, and the recipient receives their money in either a different cryptocurrency or a national currency.

Remittix aims to support over 40 cryptocurrencies and more than 30 fiat currencies. For merchants, Remittix also provides the ability to receive crypto via a web interface and earn cash payouts, greatly accelerating the adoption of the Web3 process.

You can now buy $RTX in the presale for $0.1130, but the price is expected to increase to $0.1166 soon. The Remittix presale has sold over 671M tokens, totaling a value of $26M.

However, Remittix currently does not offer a presale staking program.

You can purchase $RTX through the official Remittix presale.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

