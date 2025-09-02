Analyst Predicts Billions Flowing Into XRP ETF on Launch

Among the frontrunners is XRP, a token some market participants believe could attract inflows on par with the industry’s largest assets.

Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, says Wall Street already views XRP as one of the most recognizable names in the digital asset space, second only to Bitcoin.

In his view, that brand recognition could fuel demand from traditional investors once an ETF goes live. McClurg went as far as to suggest that XRP might one day rival Ethereum’s market position, predicting that a newly launched XRP ETF could see up to $5 billion in inflows during its first month.

The optimism comes as regulators weigh whether other tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum should be allowed to enter the ETF market.

XRP ETF Could Shock Wall Street Like Bitcoin Did

Futures tied to XRP already trade on Coinbase and the CME, which McClurg argues strengthens the case for SEC approval. He expects clarity by the end of the year, with XRP, Litecoin, Solana, and possibly HBAR as the most likely candidates to receive the green light in 2025.

If those approvals materialize, it could mark a turning point for altcoins — not only by legitimizing them further in financial markets but also by opening new doors for institutional capital that has so far focused almost exclusively on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

