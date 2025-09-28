The post Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Multiple applications for Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are poised to secure the regulatory nod from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks. More SOL Staking ETFs To Make Their Wall Street Debut Within Weeks In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, pointed out that on Friday, asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, Canary Capital, Bitwise, and Fidelity, all submitted revised S-1 registration statements for their spot SOL ETFs to the SEC to clarify details around their staking activity. Fidelity, which manages the second-largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by assets under management, will stake a portion of its SOL holdings to generate yield, according to its updated filing. According to Geraci, this flurry of SOL applications, which include a staking component, is likely to receive US approval by mid-October. “Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks,” he stated. Advertisement &nbsp The ETF analyst further suggested that the inclusion of staking in the SOL filings “bodes well for spot ETH staking.” Notably, BlackRock, which is the undisputed leader of the U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has not yet submitted paperwork to list its own spot SOL fund. REX Shares and Osprey launched the first-ever Solana staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange in July after securing automatic approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The SOL fund attracted $12 million worth of investments in its Wall Street debut and currently boasts assets under management of around $301 million, signaling considerable demand for Solana ETFs. Additionally, Hashdex recently added Solana, Cardano, and Ripple’s XRP to its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, alongside the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) it already held. The regulator also greenlighted… The post Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Multiple applications for Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are poised to secure the regulatory nod from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks. More SOL Staking ETFs To Make Their Wall Street Debut Within Weeks In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, pointed out that on Friday, asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, Canary Capital, Bitwise, and Fidelity, all submitted revised S-1 registration statements for their spot SOL ETFs to the SEC to clarify details around their staking activity. Fidelity, which manages the second-largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by assets under management, will stake a portion of its SOL holdings to generate yield, according to its updated filing. According to Geraci, this flurry of SOL applications, which include a staking component, is likely to receive US approval by mid-October. “Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks,” he stated. Advertisement &nbsp The ETF analyst further suggested that the inclusion of staking in the SOL filings “bodes well for spot ETH staking.” Notably, BlackRock, which is the undisputed leader of the U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has not yet submitted paperwork to list its own spot SOL fund. REX Shares and Osprey launched the first-ever Solana staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange in July after securing automatic approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The SOL fund attracted $12 million worth of investments in its Wall Street debut and currently boasts assets under management of around $301 million, signaling considerable demand for Solana ETFs. Additionally, Hashdex recently added Solana, Cardano, and Ripple’s XRP to its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, alongside the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) it already held. The regulator also greenlighted…

Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop? ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/28 05:38
Multiple applications for Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are poised to secure the regulatory nod from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks.

More SOL Staking ETFs To Make Their Wall Street Debut Within Weeks

In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, pointed out that on Friday, asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, Canary Capital, Bitwise, and Fidelity, all submitted revised S-1 registration statements for their spot SOL ETFs to the SEC to clarify details around their staking activity.

Fidelity, which manages the second-largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by assets under management, will stake a portion of its SOL holdings to generate yield, according to its updated filing.

According to Geraci, this flurry of SOL applications, which include a staking component, is likely to receive US approval by mid-October.

“Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks,” he stated.

The ETF analyst further suggested that the inclusion of staking in the SOL filings “bodes well for spot ETH staking.”

Notably, BlackRock, which is the undisputed leader of the U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has not yet submitted paperwork to list its own spot SOL fund.

REX Shares and Osprey launched the first-ever Solana staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange in July after securing automatic approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940. 

The SOL fund attracted $12 million worth of investments in its Wall Street debut and currently boasts assets under management of around $301 million, signaling considerable demand for Solana ETFs.

Additionally, Hashdex recently added Solana, Cardano, and Ripple’s XRP to its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, alongside the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) it already held. The regulator also greenlighted a similar multi-crypto fund from Grayscale, giving investors exposure to several assets, including SOL.

Solana was trading hands at around $201.61 as of press time, largely flat over the past 24 hours, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. The token’s price has fallen 31.2% since hitting its current all-time high of $293.31 in January, not long after the historic introduction of U.S. President Donald Trump’s SOL-based meme coin.

With the US SEC approval almost certain, SOL’s path to the coveted $300 milestone heavily relies on capturing significant ETF inflows and maintaining steady accumulation from Solana treasury firms.


