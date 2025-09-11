Analyst Predicts XRP Price If Ethereum Surges To $25,000

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:56
Altcoin
XRP
XRP$3.0003+1.67%
  • Anonymous trader forecasts extreme price targets for major altcoins during next pump
  • XRP target requires 10,069% gain to reach $17.8 trillion market capitalization
  • Predictions include Solana at $2,000 and Dogecoin reaching $5 price level

Market analyst Whale Guru has published ambitious price projections for leading altcoins ahead of the anticipated next major pump cycle. The self-described “100x gem hunter” has outlined targets that would require massive percentage gains from current trading levels across multiple cryptocurrency assets.

The forecast comes during a period of mixed market performance, with XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano posting gains exceeding 4% over the past week while Ethereum declined 0.24%. Despite Ethereum’s recent weakness, Whale Guru projects the asset could reach $25,000 during the next altcoin rally.

XRP Projection Faces Mathematical Challenges

Whale Guru’s most ambitious target involves XRP reaching $300, representing a 10,069% increase from its current $2.95 trading price. This projection would require XRP to achieve approximately 101x gains to reach the specified level.

At $300 per token, XRP’s market capitalization would reach $17.8 trillion based on the current circulating supply of 59.61 billion tokens. This valuation would exceed the combined market capitalizations of Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon.

The analyst’s dual targets for XRP and Ethereum would create an interesting dynamic in the XRPETH trading pair. Currently trading at 0.00068, the pair could theoretically reach 0.012 if both assets achieved their respective targets, representing a 1,664% increase in XRP’s performance relative to Ethereum.

Changelly analysts have acknowledged the mathematical possibility of XRP reaching $300 but project this target would not materialize until February 2040, approximately fifteen years from current market conditions.

Additional altcoin projections from Whale Guru include Solana advancing to $2,000, which would deliver 813% gains from its current $218.90 price level. Dogecoin faces a target of $5, requiring a 1,979% increase to breach this psychological milestone after first crossing the $1 threshold.

Sui receives a more modest projection of $10, representing a 183% gain from its present $3.53 trading price. This target appears more conservative compared to the extreme valuations assigned to other major cryptocurrencies.

These projections reflect the speculative nature of cryptocurrency market forecasting, where analysts attempt to identify potential upside during favorable market cycles. However, the mathematical requirements for some targets, particularly XRP’s $300 level, would require fundamental changes to global financial markets and cryptocurrency adoption patterns.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/analyst-predicts-xrp-price-if-ethereum-surges-to-25000/

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $757 million in a single day, marking three consecutive days of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to SoSoValue data, on September 10th, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $757 million, marking three consecutive days of net inflows. Among them, Fidelity ETF FBTC saw a single-day inflow of $299 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $12.177 billion; BlackRock ETF IBIT saw a single-day inflow of $211 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $59.147 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $147.829 billion, accounting for 6.53% of Bitcoin's total market value, with a cumulative net inflow of $55.636 billion.
Ethereum sees rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized

Ethereum faced a rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors tied to the SSV Network. On Sept. 10, 39 validators were penalized, according to data from blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. making it one of the largest…
Consensys founder: Holding Linea tokens will have the opportunity to receive more rewards

PANews reported on September 11 that Joseph Lubin, founder of Consensys, tweeted that those holding Linea tokens will have the opportunity to receive more rewards, mainly in the form of other tokens, some from Consensys and some from cooperation agreements.
