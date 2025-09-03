Analyst raises Google stock price target

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 16:58
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017729+%5,37
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006857-%2,30
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0,09518+%13,49
Wink
LIKE$0,01114-%0,30
WELL3
WELL$0,0002801-%1,19

The end of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) long-running antitrust case has finally come, with Federal Judge Amit Mehta ruling that the company can keep both its Chrome browser and Android operating system, as well as maintain partnerships with firms like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). 

Moreover, the judge also rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to force Google to sell off key products like its flagship browser, calling the proposal overly aggressive.

Despite the ruling also introducing some limits on exclusive contracts and mandating greater transparency with competitors, Google stock was up 8% in after-hours trading.

The market was quick to react, Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein raising his Google stock price target to $270 and citing the DOJ’s decision as a “best-case outcome” for the company.

At the time of writing, the average GOOGL price target for the next 12 months was $217.81, implying a 3.06% upside from the current price based on a total of 36 ratings aggregated on the market analysis platform TipRanks.

Google stock price target. Source: TipRanks

Apple stock jumps too

The antitrust case, which began in September 2023, ended with Mehta finding in August 2024 that Google had violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.

As a result, the DOJ wanted sweeping measures, including opening up access to Google’s search data, banning default search engine payments, and forcing data sharing. However, the judge agreed to some but not all proposals.

The company further expressed concerns about user privacy but welcomed the court’s decision to reject the breakup demand.

In addition, the DOJ also sought to block Google’s multibillion-dollar deal with Apple, which makes Google the default search engine on Safari. The proposal was rejected, sending AAPL shares up 3% in after-hours trading.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/analyst-raises-google-stock-price-target/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,421+%0,29
Bitcoin
BTC$111.547,31+%1,44
Everscale
EVER$0,0098+%3,70
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1555+%101,42
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0,06062+%5,26
ArchLoot
AL$0,0782+%0,12
Nowchain
NOW$0,00752-%4,44
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?