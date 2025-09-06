Analyst Says All Bitcoin Price Uptrend Are Duds Unless This Happens

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 15:30
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014226-1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15484-3.72%

With the Bitcoin price hitting roadblock after roadblock, the next direction looks to be down, with sell pressure mounting up. There have also been crashes below major support levels, such as $112,000, that continue to hinder the growth of the digital asset. This has turned these former support levels into resistance, and one in particular remains a hindrance to the uptrend. If the resistance at $114,000 continues to hold, then Bitcoin investors may be in for a terrible time.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk Of Crash

According to crypto analyst BitBull, the recent rejection of the Bitcoin price from the resistance before $114,000 is a major source of concern. This has cast a shadow over every recovery that the Bitcoin price has staged recently, with the bears still holding a significant amount of power over the price.

In the analysis, BitBull pointed out that the $114,000 level remains the level to beat if there is to be a significant recovery. Specifically, the Bitcoin price would have to reclaim this level on the daily timeframe and hold it before further uptrends can occur.

Another problem that the cryptocurrency is facing is the timeframe issue. The crypto analyst also points out that the Bitcoin price would need to reclaim $114,000 to increase its chances of an uptrend. This is because the longer it takes for the price to cross $114,000 on the daily timeframe, the higher the chances that the price will crash further. Until this happens, though, BitBull says any recovery is just a bull trap and could precede the next wave of declines.

Bitcoin price

Where BTC Could Be Headed From Here

Another crypto analyst, Mags, has also called out the possibility that the Bitcoin price could see a crash from here. This time around, the level of interest is much lower than the $114,000 that BitBull called out, with Mags explaining that $108,000 is actually the point of interest.

This level has served as major support during the recent crash, making it the level to beat for bears if they want to take the Bitcoin price lower. Inversely, it is now the level for bulls to defend against further onslaught, and the demand at this level needs to hold to continue the rally.

If bulls are successful and they have $108,000, then the crypto analyst sees the Bitcoin price going higher, and possibly toward new all-time highs. However, in the case of a breakdown and bears taking over the support at $108,000, then the Bitcoin price is expected to crash below $100,000.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.04-3.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Partager
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003112-2.35%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion