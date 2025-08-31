Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Is Heading To $256K — Here’s When

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/31 00:00
The Bitcoin price never really caught a break over the past week, falling below the $110,000 mark by Tuesday, August 26. While it looked set to make a strong comeback, jumping back above $113,000 on Thursday, the flagship cryptocurrency is now struggling around a new multi-week low of around $107,500.

This recent price decline has sparked conversations around the BTC bull cycle potentially reaching its peak, especially considering the market is currently dominated by euphoria. However, a crypto analyst on social media platform X has come forward with an audacious prediction for the Bitcoin price over the next few months.

BTC To Reach Cycle Top In December 2025: Analyst

Crypto analyst Frank Fetter—after a renowned American economist—took to the X platform to submit an exciting and bold prediction for the price of Bitcoin in the remaining months of 2025. According to the online pundit, the Bitcoin price could reach as high as $256,000 in this cycle.

This positive projection is based on the Bitcoin Index Performance Since Cycle Low, which assesses the performance of the BTC price in various 4-year cycle periods. This metric reflects the cyclical nature of the largest cryptocurrency market. While many reports are predicting the cycle theory to be dead, this particular chart shows that Bitcoin has yet to even complete the current bull cycle in the first place.

Bitcoin price

As observed in the highlighted chart, the Bitcoin Index Performance data suggests that the Bitcoin price, in the past two cycles (2015 – 2018 and 2018 – 2022), reached its peak around 1,100 days after hitting its cycle low. The premier cryptocurrency grew by 110x and 21x in these 2015 – 2018 and 2018 – 2022 cycles, respectively.

With the market leader currently up by over 7x from its last cycle low and around 100 days away from the historical top, Fetter projects the price of BTC to reach as high as $256,000 based on the 2018 – 2022 fractal. If this history does repeat itself, it means the flagship cryptocurrency would have grown 16x by the end of this cycle.

According to the analyst, the Bitcoin price could reach this target as early as December 3, 2025. This potential leg up would represent an almost 140% move from the current price point for BTC.

Bitcoin Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of BTC stands around $108,301, reflecting a nearly 4% decline in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is down by more than 7% is the last seven days.

Bitcoin price
