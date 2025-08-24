Analyst Says Dogecoin Price Is Entering Expansion Phase – Here’s What It Means

According to crypto analyst Cas Abbé, Dogecoin’s current movement suggests it is stepping into a new expansion phase after an extended period of accumulation. This development comes after months of relatively muted sentiment with strong price support, which now appears to be forming the groundwork for another strong breakout. Notably, technical analysis of various charts tracking Dogecoin’s hash rate, CVDD levels, alpha pricing, and network stress index provides context to this technical outlook, which might see Dogecoin surge to new price highs.

Signs Of An Expansion Phase In Dogecoin

Taking to the social media platform X, crypto analyst Cas Abbé explained a few reasons as to why the Dogecoin price is about to enter into an expansion phase. The first being that Dogecoin has been trading inside a wide accumulation range in the past few months. This base has been at the $0.20 price level since the beginning of August.

This type of prolonged base-building is mostly always known to precede sharp upward moves, as it reflects the gradual buildup of strong demand. Furthermore, the analyst noted that the current breakout attempts are backed by rising trading volume, which he interpreted as institutional accumulation. This is unlike past Dogecoin bull cycles, which were mostly based on retail hype.

Technical momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are currently in a mid-range position, and this means that Dogecoin still has significant room to climb before hitting overbought conditions.

Another factor is the Dogecoin mining hash rate chart. As shown in the image below, the hash rate has been rising massively since the beginning of 2025, showing that network strength has been steadily climbing even during price consolidations and declines.

Historical Patterns Back Expansion Outlook

One of Abbé’s key points is that Dogecoin’s price cycles have consistently followed a similar pattern of long sideways stretches followed by sudden vertical expansions. This cycle structure can be seen in the cumulative value days destroyed (CVDD) chart. As shown in the chart below, Dogecoin’s price action stayed well within its accumulation zones before breaking higher in 2018 and then in 2021.

However, unlike the peaks in 2018 and 2021 where on-chain metrics were overheated, current conditions are calm, which shows more of genuine accumulation rather than profit-taking and distribution.

The expansion phase is not about short-lived spikes but rather the start of a new directional trend that could redefine Dogecoin’s price structure. Although the analyst did not define a price target, technical analyses from other analysts point to price predictions that will take the Dogecoin price well above its 2021 peak of $0.7316 into the $1 threshold and beyond. A similar analysis by crypto analyst Javon Marks points to a Dogecoin price target of $1.25.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.237, up by 9.5% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/analyst-says-dogecoin-price-is-entering-expansion-phase-heres-what-it-means/