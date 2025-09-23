The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed […] The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed […] The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.

Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/23 23:17
SEI
SEI$0.295+2.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212+3.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539-2.53%

The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed signals.

On the daily chart, SEI trades at $0.293 at the time of writing, marking a modest 1.1% uptick in the past 24 hours. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 43, signaling weakening momentum after briefly holding above 50. This reflects cautious sentiment, as the token remains below key resistance near $0.35.

However, some analysts see reasons for optimism. Market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that SEI just triggered a buy signal on the TD Sequential indicator, the same tool that previously marked its last local top.

“$SEI is screaming buy! The last time TD Sequential called it, $SEI topped. Now it just flipped buy at the monthly open. I’m loading here,” Ali noted on X.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

If momentum builds, the $0.30 mark will be the first resistance to clear, followed by stronger hurdles at $0.35 and $0.40. On the downside, support lies around $0.28, with further risk if it breaks toward the $0.25 zone.

The coming days will determine whether the TD Sequential buy call can spark a rebound or if SEI will continue consolidating under pressure.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017785+52.75%
Avantis
AVNT$2.16+12.50%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager
Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin was priced at $112,686 on Sept. 22, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $51.67 billion. The cryptocurrency traded within a daily range of $111,986 to $115,776, reflecting a period of elevated volatility and pivotal technical signals across multiple timeframes. Bitcoin The daily chart reveals that bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-2-24-trillion-market-cap-faces-technical-crossroads/
Capverse
CAP$0.11668-14.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016061-5.95%
67COIN
67$0.00277+24.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?