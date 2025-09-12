Analyst sets date when Silver will hit $50

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 23:13
Union
U$0.00919-2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06458+1.74%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199042+1.75%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140158+2.78%
Phil
PHIL$0.00205+2.70%

“The silver market is telling two completely different stories right now,” said Jeremy Szafron, the lead anchor at Kitco News, regarding the precious metal’s relationship with the broader U.S. economy last week.

On the one hand, silver futures were pulling back to the $41 mark, while on the other, real bars and coins were showing signs of a deep and persistent supply deficit.

Now, a week later, on September 12, silver has hit its highest closing price in 14 years, trading above $42.20 at the same time as gold has come back above $3,650.

A number of investors are accordingly weighing in on what appears to be the beginning of a new shift in investor psychology and a potential first step toward a silver price of $50 per ounce alluded to by Phil Baker, the former Chairman of The Silver Institute and Szafron’s guest last week.

When will silver hit $50?

Following four years of deficits, an unprecedented turn of events for the metal, Baker pointed to a generational shift in investor behavior.

In the interview, he noted that global demand is running at 1.2 billion ounces annually, while mine supply covers only about 800 million, and recycling contributes an extra 150 million.

One important change, however, is that heirs are no longer liquidating inherited silver, transforming it into a long-term generational asset. 

Similarly, retirement accounts show the same pattern, as investors are not only holding silver but also continuously adding to their positions.

On the supply side, Baker argues the world has already passed “peak silver” in 2016. With small mines and no ability to scale production, the squeeze will likely culminate in a sharp repricing, allowing silver to outperform gold and trade above $50. 

‘Panic buying will ensue,’ claims analyst

Looking at the current prices, Peter Schiff, an American stockbroker and financial commentator, claimed on Friday, September 12, that while certainly high now, the prices would look ‘ridiculously low’ next year. 

In fact, the reason why prices are not already much higher than they are, Schiff says, is that ‘most people don’t see what’s coming.’ When they do finally figure it out, ‘panic buying will ensue.’ 

Safe-haven demand for silver has also strengthened amid persistent geopolitical tensions, and robust demand from solar, electric vehicle (EV), and electronics sectors also continues to tighten the physical market, which remains constrained by ongoing supply shortages. 

Are precious metals really about to ‘melt up’ as Schiff warns?

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/analyst-sets-date-when-silver-will-hit-50/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+8.33%
Particl
PART$0.2058+1.22%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.36472+10.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10741+20.84%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2105+2.33%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04454+3.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa