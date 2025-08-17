Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign wealth funds, tasked with protecting national prosperity, will become the largest holders of Bitcoin and related industries (such as mining) in the future. They will not only use it as a means of storing value, but will also become the backbone of grid optimization and energy balance in the era of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, these funds will conduct large-scale blockchain staking operations, generating returns from the on-chain token economy. In a world where AI replaces entire industries, staking returns could evolve into an indirect universal basic income—a sovereign "digital dividend" redistributed to citizens. Just as oil royalties funded social programs in the 20th century, blockchain revenues could fund welfare and stability in the 21st century.