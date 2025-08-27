Analyst Suggests Thinking Of XRP As Just ‘Payments’ Is Primitive, Here’s The Real Deal

Crypto analyst Pumpius has declared that XRP goes beyond just payments and that those thinking of it as just that way don’t know what is coming. He then highlighted the “blueprint of a multi-trillion dollar upgrade,” which is why he believes the altcoin can reach $10,000.

Why XRP Can Hit $10,000 As Its Utility Expands Beyond Payments

In an X post, Pumpius stated that the world is moving to digital ID and indicated that XRP can play a huge role in this innovation. He explained that governments, banks, and big tech all admit that everyone will need this digital ID to transact in the coming system. The crypto analyst further remarked that this identity isn’t just a passport or driver’s license, but that the ultimate ID will be one’s biology.

Pumpius claimed that biometric identity and generic data are being positioned as the next “trust layer” of finance. He said that this is because they are unique, immutable, and unforgeable, making them the perfect keys for digital commerce. The crypto analyst then proceeded to make the case for XRP, noting that the XRP Ledger has the rails to anchor this innovation.

He then highlighted the DNA protocol, which is already working on this innovation on the XRP Ledger. In line with this, Pumpius declared that this isn’t just a concept but a live concept that could boost XRP’s utility. The analyst predicts that over $100 trillion in tokenized real-world assets are coming and that if biometrics and DNA become the default KYC, XRP and its native DEX could become the universal settlement layer.

Pumpius expects trillions to follow into XRP when that time comes. He remarked that liquidity demand at that scale mathematically breaks current price models. The analyst asserted that XRP, as the bridge asset, won’t just go to $10 but will lead into five figures and reach $10,000.

Analyst Warns XRP Can’t Reach That Level

In an X post, crypto analyst Jaydee warned that XRP cannot reach $10,000. He further warned the community of influencers who are predicting the altcoin will reach this level, declaring that they cannot be trusted. Jaydee remarked that these influencers are wrecking investors while the real analysts make retirement gains in months instead of waiting for a price level that won’t come.

The crypto analyst is also certain that XRP cannot reach $1,000. He indicated that those who are also waiting on the altcoin to hit this price level, because Ripple is applying for a national banking license, will also get wrecked.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.92, down over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.