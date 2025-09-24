Analyst Tokenicer Claims XRP Enters “All at Once” Phase After Years of Gradual Growth

XRP achieves 387% year-over-year gains following gradual progression since 2022

Token recovered from $0.1140 March 2020 low through SEC lawsuit resolution

Analyst references literary quote to describe current explosive growth phase

Market analyst Tokenicer has characterized XRP’s recent performance using the phrase “slowly, then all at once,” borrowed from John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The commentary highlights how XRP’s price action evolved from gradual increases over several years to explosive gains exceeding 387% year-over-year.

XRP’s journey shows this pattern through its recovery from prolonged bearish pressure. After reaching $3.31 in January 2018, the cryptocurrency declined to $0.43 by August of that year, briefly recovered to $0.76, then continued falling to a March 2020 low of $0.1140 amid broader market weakness.

XRP Legal Resolution Catalyzes Gradual Recovery

The SEC lawsuit filed against Ripple in December 2020 further suppressed XRP’s price action, causing the token to miss the 2021 bull market rally. Legal clarity arrived in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled in Ripple’s favor, initially pushing XRP to $0.94 before declining to $0.502 by September 2023.

Year-over-year performance data illustrates the gradual progression Tokenicer references. In September 2023, XRP traded at $0.502, posting modest 1.91% annual growth. By September 2024, the price had advanced to $0.587, generating 16.93% year-over-year gains.

The transformation from gradual to explosive occurred primarily between November 2024 and January 2025, coinciding with the US presidential election cycle. This period marked the beginning of what Tokenicer identifies as the “all at once” phase, driving XRP to current levels with 387% annual gains despite recent declines below $3.

Tokenicer suggests this represents the early stages of the accelerated growth period, implying additional explosive gains could materialize in coming years. However, the analyst has not provided specific price targets for this projected continuation.

Other market commentators have established ambitious projections, with some targeting $100 price levels based on various technical and fundamental analysis frameworks. These projections assume continued adoption of XRP for cross-border payments and institutional integration.

The “slowly, then all at once” framework attempts to explain cryptocurrency market dynamics where extended consolidation periods precede rapid price appreciation phases. This pattern has been observed across multiple digital assets during different market cycles, though timing and magnitude vary significantly.