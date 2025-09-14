Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 16:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.761-3.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,129.85+0.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1317-0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018222+10.10%
Succinct
PROVE$0.9598+2.47%
Bitcoin
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:00

Bitcoin’s steady climb is once again approaching a price range that traders are watching closely.

Market analyst Joao Wedson has identified $117,000 as a zone that could prove pivotal for the cryptocurrency’s next direction.

According to Wedson, this level has historically been a point where momentum often slows, forming local peaks or sparking pullbacks. He explained that the region tends to generate both heavy demand and strong resistance, making it a battleground between buyers and sellers. “Any price above $117,000 enters a zone of strong interest and indecision,” he said, adding that a decisive break above $118,000 would signal clear strength in the market.

 

Indicators Align Around the Same Range

Wedson pointed to technical tools that are currently reinforcing this level’s importance.

Both the CVDD Channel and the Fibonacci-Corrected Market Average Price – two metrics with a track record of highlighting Bitcoin’s turning points – are flashing signals in the same region.

The convergence of these indicators suggests that traders should not ignore the zone as Bitcoin edges closer.

What It Could Mean for the Market

If Bitcoin manages to overcome resistance and secure a foothold above $118,000, Wedson believes it could pave the way for another strong rally. On the other hand, hesitation at this level could stall momentum and lead to renewed volatility. With BTC already hovering near record territory, the outcome could determine whether the market enters a consolidation phase or gears up for its next explosive move.

The coming days are expected to be critical, as Bitcoin tests levels that have repeatedly shaped its performance in past cycles. Investors and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency has the strength to push higher — or if sellers regain the upper hand at this long-tested barrier.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-news-analyst-warns-market-is-near-a-crucial-turning-point/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?

Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?

Abandoning the high-quality boutique route, will the “Open Ronin” strategy allow the ecosystem to flourish?
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002398+0.20%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00639-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 16:42
Partager
David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Recent discussions within the cryptocurrency community have reignited debates about Bitcoin’s treasury narrative, raising questions about its implications and underlying assumptions. While Bitcoin is often portrayed as a store of value and a hedge against traditional financial systems, some experts caution against oversimplifying its role, especially in the context of digital asset accumulation by institutions [...]
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 16:35
Partager
Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

Dave Ramsey criticized cryptocurrencies, associating them with gambling, not stable investments. He emphasized the lack of established history as a key investment risk in cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies The post Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001993-0.74%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 15:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies

U.S. Senate split on cryptocurrency regulation

Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report