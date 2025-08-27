Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

Par : PANews
2025/08/27 20:39
PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, K33 analysis suggests that Bitcoin's recent price weakness is likely to continue. Surging leverage and a massive shift of funds toward Ethereum make the market vulnerable to further declines in the short term. Research Director Lunde stated that open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures has surged to a two-year high (over 310,000 BTC), increasing by 41,000 BTC in just two months, with an accelerated increase of 13,000 BTC over the weekend, potentially marking a turning point for the market. Furthermore, the annualized funding rate has jumped from 3% to nearly 11%, suggesting overly aggressive long positions. The current market bears similarities to the leverage accumulation seen during the summer of 2023-2024, both of which culminated in a massive series of liquidations in August. However, the peak in open interest this time occurred in late this month, suggesting the market may be entering a more prolonged period of consolidation, which could catch bargain hunters off guard. Lunde warned of an increased risk of a short-term long squeeze and advised caution in holding positions.

Furthermore, a long-term holder converted 22,400 BTC into Ethereum last week, pushing Ethereum to a new all-time high of $4,956 over the weekend, ending a 1,380-day correction. Despite Ethereum's sharp gains against the US dollar, its long-term returns against Bitcoin remain negative. Institutional investors saw CME traders reduce their Bitcoin positions, while the options market shifted to a defensive stance. Ethereum futures outperformed Bitcoin due to ETF inflows and increased corporate holdings.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
Google Cloud to Launch 'Neutral' Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud's Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a "performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch 'Neutral' Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
