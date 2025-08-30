Analysts Call This Ethereum-ETF Based Presale the “Next Big Thing” Under $0.01

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/30 07:59
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005813-1,77%
MAY
MAY$0,04397-3,61%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000076+8,57%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,14476-0,02%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00785+10,25%

In 2025, the launch of Ethereum ETFs has pulled in billions in institutional capital into the second-largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum is now above $4,600, after a recent dip. Analysts are saying the recent surge of inflows into ETFs may be hinting at future altcoin and presale rallies. MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the presale that benefits the most from Ethereum’s momentum.

Ethereum: ETF Inflows Signal Strong Institutional Confidence

Ethereum is currently priced around $4,602, representing a 5% increase in the last 24 hours and a 71% increase in 1-year. The price of ETH had fallen to the low of $4,413 before it bounced back. The main engine behind the demand appears to be institutional, as U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs witnessed net inflows of almost $444 million during the previous trading session—almost twice as much the inflows into Bitcoin ETFs over that time.

Fidelity’s (FETH) offering added $129 million, demonstrating strong competitive spirit from issuers. In fact, Strong inflows were noted to BlackRock’s ETHA, which topped the pecking order with over $314 million in inflows. The total assets under management for Ethereum ETFs have increased to almost $13 billion since launch. This shows that institutions are not just sitting on their hands but rather buying the dip. This difference between money flowing into the ETF and the spot prices becoming volatile shows a long-term faith in Ethereum’s fundamentals, say analysts.

Why Presales Are Attracting Smart Money

Since Ethereum and Bitcoin are now firmly upper class, attention has broadly shifted to lower cap altcoins and pre-sales as investors seek the exponential returns that are no longer possible from either of the two majors. The 14,000% return on investment in Ethereum is what presales can achieve. This cycle, analysts believe, new projects that combine transparency, audits, and scarcity could again take many projects to similar heights.

Most presales below $0.01 are particularly fascinating as you have two-thirds of the market. Whales and retail traders can position themselves early on before the valuation increases on exchanges. August’s rise in Bankman-Fried’s token search and whale-backed inflows indicates that smart money is already seeking out the most credible opportunities in this category.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The “Next Big Thing” Under $0.01

Analysts are saying that MAGACOIN FINANCE is the ‘Next Big Thing,’ as Ethereum-ETF hype is generating new excitement over presale trading under $0.01. Security and transparency are driving investor interest in MAGACOIN FINANCE. With a completed audit by Hashex and strong team disclosures, it’s positioned to be one of the top crypto presales of the year — not just in hype, but in real fundamentals.

Experts believe whales have begun to accumulate their positions, while the rapid increase in Google search interest suggests growing awareness in the broader market. Investors are buying in now ahead of presale allocations as demand prompts prices to rally higher.  With a potential ROI of up to 65x, people are reaping significant benefits, with thousands of KYC-verified investors on board. Due to its limited supply, time is running out quickly to buy one of the best cryptos for 2025. 

Conclusion

Ethereum’s price boom following the ETF approval shows that institutional money is here to stay, say analysts, but they expect the next chapter to be a presale bonanza. With its double audits, transparent team, whale demand, and sub-$0.01 entry point, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being branded as the ‘next big thing’ under $0.01. Analysts warn that early allocations may not last long.

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale

Audit: https://magacoinfinance.com/audit

X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

PANews reported on August 30th that Solana's treasury company, DeFi Development Corp. (ticker: DFDV), is expanding overseas and entering the UK market through the establishment of a new subsidiary. DFDV UK, the company, claims to be "the UK's first public treasury company dedicated to Solana." The company was formed through the acquisition of Cykel AI, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CYK.L. DeFi Development Corp. stated that it holds approximately 45% of the company's equity, with the remainder comprised of "local management and board members." The acquisition was executed by a group of "investors."
DeFi
DEFI$0,001601-6,48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1205-6,44%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05667+0,47%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 08:45
Partager
Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

PANews reported on August 30th that Elon Musk's personal attorney, Alex Shapiro, has been listed as chairman of the Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool (DAT), citing anonymous sources. The source stated that investors are receiving pitches from a company called Dogecoin Pool (DAT) that will invest in the token. The company plans to raise at least $200 million. Details regarding the structure and launch timing of the public investment vehicle have not yet been released. Sources revealed that House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate entity, has approved the fund, becoming the "official" investment vehicle for Dogecoin—a practice the fund has also employed with other cryptocurrency foundations to enhance their projects' legitimacy. Launched by the Dogecoin Foundation in early 2025, the Miami-based House of Doge is responsible for developing and promoting the popular memecoin.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00431-1,37%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003052+4,66%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001006-1,37%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 08:06
Partager
ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, James Fickel, once the largest ETH/BTC bull, transferred 39,800 ETH (US$172 million) to Coinbase Prime four hours ago. He lost 20,600 ETH last year due to his long ETH/BTC position. At the current ETH price, this is worth US$90 million. James Fickel currently holds 57,000 ETH (US$249 million) in his Coinbase Prime custodial wallet.
Bitcoin
BTC$107 888,43-3,16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002595-0,26%
Ethereum
ETH$4 311,99-3,52%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

MAGACOIN FINANCE  Forecast vs Bitcoin and Avalanche — Which One Is the Smartest Buy This Quarter?