Analysts Eye Late 2025 for Bitcoin Peak as Holders Distribute Gradually

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 23:20
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0055-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,997.26-1.29%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002361+6.54%
bitcoin21 main

Bitcoin market finds itself at 504 days into the most recent halving cycle and analysts believe it has passed into a mature bull. Axel Adler Jr. believes that the trend of the market is quite similar to the past cycles with a significant variation in the institutional involvement and distribution patterns.

In March 2025, Bitcoin shot up to almost 70,000 and had an enormous spike in Value Days Destroyed (VDD) the number showing how much is spent by long-term holders. 

In contrast to the previous cycles, the following sets of distribution above 98,000 and above 117,000 were not able to exceed the heights of March. Such a behavior emphasizes a more gradual, sustainable process of redistribution as a result of institutional demand.

Long-Term Holder Dynamics

The data show that long-term holders (LTHs) are selling their supply in batches. Peaks in the past happened at times when markets were flooded by retail-driven selling but institutional absorption is currently extending the tops of the cycle. 

All distribution waves experience supply being tapped out following new all time highs, but the market has soaked it up without a precipitous fall.

The change is an indication of a structural maturity of the market of Bitcoin. As the institutional involvedness increases, redistribution becomes less acute indicating that the peaks of future cycles might be formed over a longer period.

Indicators for Bitcoin Cycle Peak

The final sign of a cycle peak, the so-called Peak Flag, has not reached yet. This flag is typically seen when the price of Bitcoin surges to approximately 11 times the LTH realized price- a ratio that coincides with market overheat in the past. Adler predicts that the optimal window in this signal will be October-November 2025.

This can be the blow-off top of the current cycle, should it be accompanied by a new wave of major holder spending and increased volatility. This will be until the market is in an extended distribution stage where the selling pressure of the market is high but regulated.

Outlook and Implications

Institutional Bitcoin demand, segmented selling and no clear peak flag all indicate that the current cycle of Bitcoin has yet to reach its peak. The timeline indicates that the critical point will be late 2025 with historical cycles having a tendency to peak after 18-24 months following a halving event.

During its price compression between $70,000 and 117,000, the market audience is paying close attention to the actions of long-term holders and the VDD spikes. 

Having followed historical patterns, the upcoming giant rally would be the complexion of style of whether Bitcoin seems to gain entry into another phase of all-time highs or another degree of protracted consolidation.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12145-16.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06613+2.09%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.652+3.55%
Union
U$0.00986-1.89%
Waves
WAVES$1.1156-0.73%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Commits $50.7M