Analysts Eye New Presale Surge as Avalanche and Polkadot Cool Off in Late Q3 Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 16:05
The crypto market is experiencing an exciting period as the Q3 draws to a close. Avalanche and Polkadot are both attempting to hold important levels following weeks of sideways trading. Traders are keen to know whether these coins will shoot up or not or they will be trapped in consolidation. Meanwhile, presale tokens are taking the interest of first-mover purchasers who desire larger gains prior to the next bull run.

That’s where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the picture. The project has been topping watchlists, and analysts say it’s one of the most exciting presales heading into Q4. With dual audits now complete and demand rising, MAGA is starting to look like a token that could outpace more established names once the market picks up again. This shift from slower-moving coins to early-stage opportunities is becoming a big talking point among retail traders and even some whales.

Avalanche Price Support at $23 Draws Buyer Interest

Avalanche has reached a decisive period in which the purchasers are demonstrating new power. Traders are keenly observing as the momentum gathers on the heels of a recovery of the recent lows. The coin has been able to guard an important support zone that suggests a stronger pattern developing in the future.


Analysts now point to fresh targets if the upward move continues without breaks. The big question is whether Avalanche can extend gains toward the next resistance point.

Avalanche found strong support around $23, where repeated tests triggered rebounds. Charts showed green arrows each time price reacted positively at this level. Increased buy orders added weight to the move, shifting short-term control to bulls.

The first major upside target sits near $32.But for this recovery to really hold, Avalanche must first reclaim $28 and close above it. If that fails, the coin could slip back into its long consolidation range between $17 and $22. Atpress time, AVAX traded at $24.90 with rising daily volume of over $757 million.

Polkadot Gains Boost From Paraguay’s $6 Million Blockchain Project

Polkadot is trading near $3.95 — up slightly this week but still lower on the monthly chart. Buyers are eyeing a push above $4. The price point could open the door for a larger 50% rally.

This optimism is supported by one of the key developments. Paraguay has declared a $6 million investment in Polkadot as part of its Asuncion Innovation Valley project. The plan involves the tokenization of real estate with a hotel, university, convention center, and data center.

The move fits into Paraguay’s national strategy to build a blockchain hub. By using Polkadot’s scalable framework, the government will issue tokenized shares that come with dividend rights and voting power. Analysts see this as a shift towards real-world asset adoption in South America.

Assuming that DOT is capable of building upon this support, traders anticipate greater targets within the next few months. The short-term objective would be to break the $4 line, which would help the bulls to take a breather after a difficult year.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Gains Speed With Extra Bonus

MAGACOIN FINANCE is leading the presale space as traders look for the next breakout play. Analysts say the project has already topped presale watchlists after passing security audits by CertiK and HashEx, which confirmed its smart contract reliability.

The presale structure is fueling urgency. Each round is selling faster as traders hunt for bigger returns before listings. With the audits in place, investors see it as a safer early bet compared to other speculative launches. That mix of trust and reward potential has helped push MAGA into the spotlight as Q4 approaches.  As momentum grows, early adopters are getting a 50% additional bonus with code PATRIOT50X, and the demand is soaring as MAGA becomes one of the top altcoins to watch in the next bull cycle.

Final Take

Traders are keeping Avalanche and Polkadot on their radar, but both coins are still working through key zones that could take time to break. Avalanche needs to hold at  $23 and push above $28, while Polkadot has to clear $4 before bulls can aim higher. These are important checkpoints, yet they also show how established projects often move slower.

 

Presales, on the other hand, offer a different type of opportunity. That’s why MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing in so much interest right now. It combines the security of dual audits with the upside of early entry — plus a bonus that adds even more incentive for first movers. With attention shifting into Q4, many traders believe MAGA could deliver the kind of gains that make presales so attractive in the first place.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
