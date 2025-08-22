Analysts Picks Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) Under $1 as a Dark Horse to Outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025

At press time, XRP trades near $3.00, where nearly 94% of holders are in profit after its latest rally. While this highlights strong demand, it also opens the door for potential profit-taking. If XRP slips under the $3.05 support, it could face a corrective pullback, which might dampen near-term momentum.

Still, XRP remains a favorite of institutional investors and benefits from positive regulatory progress. However, when compared to early-stage projects like MAGAX, XRP’s growth runway appears more limited.

Moonshot MAGAX Presale Momentum

Meanwhile, Moonshot MAGAX is seeing explosive early traction. The token’s presale is still in its opening stages at just $0.00027, offering investors an ultra-low entry point. Unlike many meme coins, MAGAX has a utility-first model that rewards internet culture directly through its Loomint AI-powered Meme-to-Earn system.

Investor interest continues to build rapidly. A limited-time bonus is currently live: the first 100 buyers receive +5% extra tokens using the code MAGAX_EARLY. Early adopters see this as a chance to lock in tokens before price stages increase.

Security and Trust: The CertiK Audit

Trust is a critical factor in meme coin investments. MAGAX has already completed a CertiK audit certificate, confirming the project’s smart contract integrity. For a new entrant in the volatile meme coin space, this level of security validation helps ease investor concerns and attract more serious backers who want both upside and accountability.

Why Analysts Say MAGAX Could Outgain XRP in 2025

While XRP is a proven large-cap crypto with adoption in payments, MAGAX represents a different kind of opportunity: a ground-floor play in the emerging meme-to-earn economy. Analysts highlight three key reasons MAGAX could outpace XRP in 2025:

Ultra-Low Entry Price – At $0.00027, even small investments could yield exponential gains if MAGAX rallies.

– At $0.00027, even small investments could yield exponential gains if MAGAX rallies. Cultural Utility – MAGAX isn’t just hype—it monetizes memes and viral influence directly, tying token value to internet trends.

– MAGAX isn’t just hype—it monetizes memes and viral influence directly, tying token value to internet trends. Growing Community – Early presale traction, combined with incentives like extra token bonuses, positions MAGAX as a grassroots-driven growth story.

These factors put MAGAX in the high-risk, high-reward category, appealing to investors seeking asymmetric upside in 2025.

A Ground-Floor Opportunity

Ripple (XRP) continues to hold its ground as one of crypto’s most established assets, but its upside may be capped compared to newer projects. Moonshot MAGAX, priced at just $0.00027, offers early investors the type of growth runway XRP can no longer deliver.

With a CertiK audit complete, an active presale bonus for the first 100 buyers, and a unique Meme-to-Earn system, MAGAX has the right ingredients to become one of 2025’s breakout stories. For those searching for a crypto under $1 with serious upside, analysts believe MAGAX could be the dark horse that surprises the market and potentially outperforms XRP this year.

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)