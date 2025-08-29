Analysts Predict 8,850% Potential Profit for This Meme-to-Earn Token

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/29 21:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251-6.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002788-9.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00748+5.94%

Moonshot MAGAX: From Meme to Money with a Projected 8,850% ROI

The cryptocurrency market is now focusing on tokens that can combine entertainment with real-world utility, and now, the spotlight is on Moonshot MAGAX. MAGAX has created its own niche of meme-to-earn ecosystems, and early market analysis suggests that the token could generate profits of up to 8,850%.

With its presale stage already underway, Moonshot MAGAX has begun to attract attention from retail traders, larger investors, and creators. Analysts are saying that its unique ecosystem and community-focused features are reasons why it could achieve a high ROI.

The Brand New Meme-to-Earn Ecosystem

Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) has emerged as the world’s first meme-to-earn token, making it different from traditional meme coins. This is possible through Loomint, an AI-driven platform that can identify viral memes on social media.

Instead of users sharing memes and the platform getting all the profit, Loomint gives MAGAX tokens to the original creators and promoters directly. It also uses fraud detection to only reward genuine engagement.

The meme-to-earn ecosystem is meant to give memes tangible value, as it bas7ically converts internet engagement into economic activity. It also makes MAGAX more than a simple speculative asset. MAGAX combines top-notch utility with a meme coin, and this makes it way more sustainable than the other coins that depend on hype for higher value.

A Bold Prediction for the Next Big Thing

The meme-to-earn concept may be in its early stages, but analysts are highly optimistic about Moonshot MAGAX. Current projections suggest a potential 8,850% return on investment once the token goes public.

This bold forecast is fueled by the inherent scarcity created during its presale, which offers early investors the lowest possible entry price. This gives MAGAX far more room to grow compared to established coins that already have a massive market capitalization.

Why Utility is the New Hype

The cryptocurrency market is shifting its focus away from meme coins that rely solely on community hype. Instead, investors now want tokens that offer real-world utility. This change in sentiment is perfectly timed for MAGAX, which is launching an ecosystem that combines the entertainment value of memes with a practical application, making it stand out as a more sustainable long-term investment.

Community Incentives Take MAGAX Closer to 8,850% Growth

One of the highlights of MAGAX is the diverse community incentives integrated into its tokenomics. Unlike many meme tokens that rely on hype, MAGAX promotes active participation, and the community depends on it instead.

For instance, it features staking pools that allow holders to generate passive income while maintaining their long-term positions. MAGAX also allows for governance voting, which allows all the token holders to vote on different decisions and directly affect the ecosystem’s development.

MAGAX Referral Rewards and Community Incentives Drive Growth

MAGAX comes with a referral system that allows participants to earn bonuses when they invite new users to the ecosystem. As long as one holds the MAGAX token, from investors and developers to Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and promoters, they can enjoy diverse incentives within the community.

Aside from using MAGAX within the ecosystem, investors can also earn long-term profit by holding or trading it. These community incentives are important in driving MAGAX closer to the projected 8,850% growth target.

MAGAX Presale Offers Access to Potential Profit at Lowest Price

The ongoing MAGAX presale has become attractive to diverse investors. At this stage, the token is priced at $0.00027, with the target for Stage 1 set at $54,000. The presale has already raised over $43,000, showing strong demand. Once Stage 1 is over, the token price will increase to $0.000293 in Stage 2, offering immediate gains for early adopters.

The fast pace of the presale is one of the obvious signs that investors are positive about MAGAX. It has reached over 80% of the Stage 1 target in just a few days, capturing attention in a crowded market. By buying in at the lowest price, investors can position themselves for one of the biggest tokens of 2026.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community:

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Analysts Predict 8,850% Potential Profit for This Meme-to-Earn Token  appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Partager
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.