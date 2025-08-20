Analysts Predict Historic Crypto Rally – 3 Stocks Poised for Massive Gains

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/20 02:37
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02714-2.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.13%

Analysts argue that friendlier U.S. policies, growing institutional involvement, and rising adoption across major tokens could keep momentum alive until at least 2027.

Bernstein’s Gautam Chhugani described the environment as a “digital assets revolution,” fueled in part by the Trump administration’s push to establish the U.S. as the global hub for crypto. Unlike past rallies driven largely by bitcoin, this cycle is expected to be broader, extending into Ethereum, Solana, and DeFi tokens.

The firm now projects bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000 within the next year, while falling interest rates in the second half of 2025 may spark renewed flows into staking, on-chain yields, and higher-risk digital assets.

READ MORE:

Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company

Stocks Poised to Benefit

Bernstein also raised its outlook on several companies positioned to capture the rally’s upside.

  • Coinbase (COIN): With expanded products like perpetual futures and its new Deribit partnership, Coinbase is seen as the biggest beneficiary of a multi-year crypto cycle. Bernstein set a $510 price target, nearly 40% above current levels, and highlighted the exchange’s push into on-chain finance. Coinbase shares have already gained 25% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500’s 10% rise.
  • Robinhood (HOOD): The firm increased its target to $160, up from $105, citing a stronger and more predictable earnings model. With its blend of equities, crypto, and financial services, Robinhood is seen as well-positioned to benefit from upside without excessive exposure to volatility. EPS growth of 53% annually through 2027 is now expected. Robinhood stock has surged 192% this year.
  • Circle (CRCL): The USDC issuer was assigned a $230 target. Despite potential revenue pressure from falling interest rates, stablecoin demand is forecast to soar. Bernstein projects USDC’s supply will more than double to $173 billion by 2027. Circle shares are up 70% in 2025.

A Broader Rally Ahead

Bernstein emphasized that this bull run won’t mirror past cycles. With more corporations adding crypto to their balance sheets and a diversified token market driving trading volumes, analysts see structural support for years of growth. If the current projections hold, the crypto sector may be entering its longest and strongest cycle yet.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Analysts Predict Historic Crypto Rally – 3 Stocks Poised for Massive Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular