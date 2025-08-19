Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/19 15:39

According to Greeks.Live’s latest daily briefing, the upcoming unstaking could weigh heavily on Ethereum, potentially leading to a 5%–7% decline in price.

The firm highlighted that such large-scale withdrawals often translate into heightened short-term volatility, especially with ETH trading just above key support levels.

Hedging and Options Strategies

Greeks.Live advised traders to prepare hedging strategies while warning against excessive short-term speculation.

READ MORE:

Big Things Ahead as Pi Network Prepares for Major Updates

For options trading, it noted that $4,000 put options are currently unattractive due to high volatility, though a mix of strategies may help protect against sharp one-sided market moves.

Key Levels to Watch

Analysts also flagged $4,200–$4,300 as a major resistance zone, while $4,000 remains the critical support level. They cautioned that a sudden decline could occur ahead of a potential U.S. interest rate cut, underscoring the need for caution in the weeks ahead.

Ethereum traders will now be watching closely to see how the $2 billion in unstaked tokens impacts the market’s next move.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-3.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+7.06%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.42-2.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG