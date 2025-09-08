Analysts Warn of $100K Dip as Bitcoin Sees Biggest Whale Sell-off in 3 Years

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 16:27
Bitcoin
BTC$111,957.94+0.64%

Bitcoin BTC $111 614 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $25.28 B is facing heightened selling pressure as whales have offloaded a staggering $12.75 billion worth in BTC in the past month. These large investors, holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, have reduced their reserves by 114,920 BTC.

This is the largest monthly whale sell-off since July 2022, signaling growing caution among large holders. Analysts warn that sustained selling, combined with bearish historical signals, could push Bitcoin below the psychologically important $100,000 level in the weeks ahead.

Crypto analyst Ted pointed to Sunday’s “blood moon” as a reason for pessimism. Notably, the blood moon is a lunar event that has resulted in market downturns in all four occurrences since May 2021.

The analyst further warned that both Bitcoin and other top crypto coins could suffer further losses.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,000, down nearly 11% from its August peak. In the past week, the cryptocurrency has been mostly consolidating within a parallel price channel of $109,000-$112,000.

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Optimism

Despite the near-term bearishness, Bitcoin’s broader trajectory appears resilient. The cryptocurrency has only corrected about 13% from its mid-August all-time high, a much shallower drop compared to past corrections.

Moreover, the one-year moving average has surged from $52,000 a year ago to $94,000 today, underscoring a strong foundation beneath the recent volatility. During this time, BTC price has more than doubled with $1.13 trillion gain in the market cap.

Meanwhile, the treasury holdings among companies recently surpassed 1 million BTC, with nearly 9,800 BTC allocated in just the first week of September. However, a CryptoQuant report noted a more cautious approach to buying.

Average purchase sizes have sharply declined. Strategy acquired only 1,200 BTC per transaction in August, and others averaged 343 BTC, down 86% from early 2025 levels. This suggests more cautious sentiment among institutional investors in the short term.

next

The post Analysts Warn of $100K Dip as Bitcoin Sees Biggest Whale Sell-off in 3 Years appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06142+1.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.11%
NFT
NFT$0.000000446-0.57%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,894.75+0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.03+0.29%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming