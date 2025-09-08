Analysts Warn of $100K Dip as Bitcoin Sees Biggest Whale Sell-off in 3 Years

Bitcoin BTC $111 614 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $25.28 B is facing heightened selling pressure as whales have offloaded a staggering $12.75 billion worth in BTC in the past month. These large investors, holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, have reduced their reserves by 114,920 BTC.

This is the largest monthly whale sell-off since July 2022, signaling growing caution among large holders. Analysts warn that sustained selling, combined with bearish historical signals, could push Bitcoin below the psychologically important $100,000 level in the weeks ahead.

Crypto analyst Ted pointed to Sunday’s “blood moon” as a reason for pessimism. Notably, the blood moon is a lunar event that has resulted in market downturns in all four occurrences since May 2021.

The analyst further warned that both Bitcoin and other top crypto coins could suffer further losses.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,000, down nearly 11% from its August peak. In the past week, the cryptocurrency has been mostly consolidating within a parallel price channel of $109,000-$112,000.

Bitcoin Long-Term Price Optimism

Despite the near-term bearishness, Bitcoin’s broader trajectory appears resilient. The cryptocurrency has only corrected about 13% from its mid-August all-time high, a much shallower drop compared to past corrections.

Moreover, the one-year moving average has surged from $52,000 a year ago to $94,000 today, underscoring a strong foundation beneath the recent volatility. During this time, BTC price has more than doubled with $1.13 trillion gain in the market cap.

Meanwhile, the treasury holdings among companies recently surpassed 1 million BTC, with nearly 9,800 BTC allocated in just the first week of September. However, a CryptoQuant report noted a more cautious approach to buying.

Average purchase sizes have sharply declined. Strategy acquired only 1,200 BTC per transaction in August, and others averaged 343 BTC, down 86% from early 2025 levels. This suggests more cautious sentiment among institutional investors in the short term.

