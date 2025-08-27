Anchorage Digital Ventures to Back Early Onchain Protocols with Strategic Support

TLDR

Anchorage Digital launches a venture arm to invest in early-stage onchain protocols.

The firm offers hands-on support for product development, liquidity, and market strategies.

Anchorage Digital Ventures focuses on Bitcoin DeFi, real-world assets, and decentralized identity.

The venture arm aims to help startups integrate with institutional clients from day one.

Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto custody firm valued at $3 billion, has announced the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures. This new venture arm will focus on providing funding and strategic support to early-stage onchain protocol teams. The firm’s goal is to build a “true partnership” with these startups, offering not only financial backing but also hands-on help with product development, engineering, and go-to-market strategies.

Applications for the new venture program are already open, and successful applicants are expected to present their projects at Token2049 in Singapore, which will take place in early October 2025. The firm’s backing will give these protocol teams access to institutional clients through Anchorage’s established network.

Venture Arm Focuses on Bitcoin DeFi and Real-World Assets

Anchorage Digital Ventures will prioritize projects working on Bitcoin DeFi (BTC Fi or BitFi), real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized identity, among other infrastructure-focused technologies. The firm aims to support the creation of foundational onchain infrastructure that can drive the broader adoption of crypto across industries.

Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, shared his excitement for the venture arm’s launch on X, stating that the program is built to clear the path for new protocols and help them navigate market challenges with confidence.

The firm is positioning itself as a partner for startups in these nascent fields, ensuring they are institutionally ready from day one. In addition to capital, Anchorage will provide guidance on key areas like product engineering, liquidity strategies, and market maker selection, which are crucial for the success of these new protocols.

Strategic Support and Access to Institutional Clients

Anchorage Digital Ventures aims to offer more than just financial backing. Startups in the program will receive direct support from Anchorage’s product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. This unique level of engagement will help new protocols accelerate their development and navigate the complex landscape of institutional adoption.

Additionally, successful projects that integrate with Anchorage’s infrastructure will be able to access its institutional client base. This could provide significant exposure and growth opportunities for startups, allowing them to tap into the growing demand for blockchain-based solutions among large-scale institutions.

The venture arm’s focus on building long-term relationships with protocol teams is intended to ensure the success of the companies it backs. Through this approach, Anchorage is taking steps to solidify its position as a leader in the growing blockchain space, helping to shape the future of onchain finance.

Growth and Institutional Focus of Anchorage Digital

Founded in 2017, Anchorage Digital has grown into one of the most prominent names in crypto custody, serving institutional clients with a suite of services including trading, staking, and custody. The firm’s growth trajectory has been impressive, with a valuation of $3 billion in its most recent funding round.

Anchorage Digital’s move into venture investing follows a broader trend in the industry, where major firms like Coinbase and Circle have launched their own venture arms to support ecosystem growth. This strategic expansion into venture capital signals the company’s commitment to fostering innovation and building the infrastructure necessary for the crypto market to thrive.

With the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures, the firm is looking to replicate its success in the crypto custody space by providing early-stage blockchain startups with the resources and guidance needed to succeed. By investing in foundational technologies and solving key pain points for institutional adoption, Anchorage hopes to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of onchain protocols.

The post Anchorage Digital Ventures to Back Early Onchain Protocols with Strategic Support appeared first on CoinCentral.