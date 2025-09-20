Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking

TLDR

Anchorage Digital seeks a Federal Reserve master account for direct payments.

Digital Ripple, Circle, and others also pursue Fed master accounts for crypto services.

Anchorage’s OCC compliance order was lifted in August, proving regulatory progress.

A Fed master account would allow Anchorage to offer broader financial services.

Anchorage Digital has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, marking a significant step in the evolution of digital asset banking. The application, which was filed on August 28, follows a series of regulatory developments that could change the landscape for cryptocurrency firms. Anchorage’s move to seek direct access to the U.S. central bank’s payment systems positions it alongside other crypto companies, like Ripple, looking to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional banking.

Anchorage Digital’s Quest for a Fed Master Account

Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the United States, has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve. A master account would give Anchorage direct access to core Federal Reserve services, including wire transfers, ACH, and check clearing, without needing intermediaries.

This would allow Anchorage to expand beyond its current role in digital asset custody, offering a wider range of financial services and integrating more seamlessly into the broader financial system.

With the application, Anchorage aims to become one of the first crypto-focused banks to operate on equal footing with traditional financial institutions. The Federal Reserve’s approval could set a precedent for other digital asset companies seeking to enter mainstream banking systems.

“With the consent order lifted, we’ve proven definitively that crypto and federal oversight are not mutually exclusive, and can in fact be stronger working in tandem,” said Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage.

Regulatory History and Progress

Anchorage’s journey toward a Fed master account has been shaped by its compliance history. The company received a national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021, a milestone that allowed it to operate under federal regulation.

However, in 2022, the OCC issued a consent order against Anchorage, citing deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (AML) program. That order was recently lifted in August 2025 after regulators confirmed that Anchorage had improved its compliance measures.

The lifting of the consent order was a significant moment for the firm, showing its commitment to meeting the regulatory standards required by federal agencies. The move signals that cryptocurrency firms can operate under federal oversight, with the necessary security and transparency protocols in place.

The Role of Other Crypto Firms in Federal Banking

Anchorage Digital is not alone in pursuing a master account. Other crypto firms, such as Ripple, Circle, and Paxos, are also actively seeking to integrate into the U.S. financial system through similar applications for federal bank licenses or master accounts. These firms recognize that access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems would give them the tools to operate more efficiently and securely in the traditional financial space.

Ripple, for example, filed for a national bank charter in July, signaling its intent to formalize its operations within the U.S. banking system. Circle, which operates the USDC stablecoin, is another company pursuing federal charters to bring its services in line with traditional banking infrastructure. These moves represent a broader trend in the crypto industry, where digital asset firms are working to gain legitimacy and regulatory approval to expand their offerings.

What This Means for the Future of Crypto Banking

The push for Fed master accounts reflects a shift in how the cryptocurrency industry is positioning itself in the financial world. By seeking access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems, Anchorage Digital and other firms are attempting to eliminate the barriers that currently separate digital assets from traditional finance.

Approval for such accounts could change how banks and financial institutions handle crypto assets, potentially allowing for real-time transactions and reducing reliance on third-party intermediaries.

As the U.S. Treasury Department advances regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and digital assets, the granting of a master account could lay the groundwork for more institutional involvement in the crypto sector.

This would not only provide greater security for investors but also bring increased regulatory clarity, offering a more secure environment for digital assets to thrive. The successful integration of crypto into the traditional financial system could mark a significant turning point for the industry.

The post Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking appeared first on CoinCentral.