Andrew Nembhard In Ideal Position For A Big Season With Indiana Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 23: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 23, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is among the favorites, and in some places the outright favorite, to win the Most Improved Player award for the 2025-26 NBA season. His larger role, already-established base of skills, and possibility for an influx of touches gives him a strong opportunity to show major growth this season, both in his niche talents and in his statistical production.

Nembhard, 25, has spent the first three years of his career primarily as an off-ball guard next to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. In that spot, he’s become an elite defender and heady secondary initiator. That, plus his ability to raise his level in the playoffs, has made Nembhard a critical part of the blue and gold’s recent success. They wouldn’t have won 50 games without him last season, and that’s why he starts a contract extension this year.

But in 2025-26, Nembhard will have drastically different responsibilities. Haliburton is out for the season, and Nembhard projects to be the team’s starting point guard. That’s a role he’s played in the past, but rarely in the NBA – of Nembhard’s 208 appearances, only 43 of them have come without Haliburton playing at all.

Why Andrew Nembhard could be in for a big year with the Pacers

The Pacers are 16-27 in those games, though many of them came early in Nembhard’s career. Last season, Indiana went 4-4 in such outings. And Nembhard’s individual production climbed when he played without Haliburton – his points per 100 possessions (16.18 to 19.15) and assists per 100 possessions (19.12 to 23.15) both were higher in those instances.

That’s not to say that Nembhard or the Pacers are better in those moments, but rather that Nembhard’s counting stats rise when he is given more touches and responsibilities. And that’s about to happen for an entire season.

“I think every time I’m getting in the gym, I’m always trying to look at it holistically and work on my total game. So I’ve always been kind of preparing for this moment, and I’ve always grown up playing [point guard],” Nembhard said on the Hello and Welcome podcast. “So I’m getting back to playing the one this year, and I think that’s the biggest adjustment, just a different lens on the floor. You know, you’re running to the corner, you’re looking at the court differently. There’s a lot of different things that come with it. I’m excited about the opportunity to grow my game and create.”

In the Pacers first game without Haliburton last season, Nembhard nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine assists. In the second Haliburton-less outing, the Canadian guard had 15 points and 10 dimes. 13 days later, he had 22 points in the same circumstance, Nembhard’s second-highest scoring game of the regular season. Many of his better statistical games came without Haliburton, and that will be a reality every game this coming campaign.

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

So with more opportunity and more touches, Nembhard’s stats should inflate. That will help him with Most Improved Player consideration. His role will change more than that, though. On defense, the 2022 draft pick might see different assignments as well.

In the past, Nembhard has typically guarded the best player on opposing teams. His defensive abilities outpace his offensive impact – he was the primary defender on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell throughout the postseason. It’s a role he takes pride in.

Asking Nembhard to be both a high-volume lead initiator and a defender of All-Star talents is too demanding. He will certainly still guard better players, but Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin will need to take some of his defensive load so that Nembhard can be more effective as the point guard on offense. He’ll need energy for a demanding role on both ends of the floor.

It’s one of multiple changes that the Pacers will undergo this season without Haliburton. “Yeah, it’s going to be a different look, for sure. A lot of similarities still with our group. You know, we have a young group that wants to play hard, wants to pick up full court, push the speed of the game, do what we do,” Nembhard said. “But make adjustments in terms of personnel, and everybody else (has) to step up in certain ways to fill that void of Tyrese being gone.”

Some of Nembhard’s Most Improved candidacy will come on the back of some statistical growth. But more volume alone might not be enough. His ability to manipulate defenses and hit outside shots will also be important.

On the biggest stages, Nembhard has been money from long range – he has drilled 47.3% of his three-point shots in the postseason. But in the regular season, that ratio is just 33.5%. Shooting with more accuracy would go a long way for Nembhard, and it would be a welcome improvement once Haliburton returns.

“I definitely want to have a better regular season going forward,” Nembhard said of his jumper.

His passing will be important, too. The Gonzaga product does move the ball well. He averaged five assists per game last season and keeps things moving on a Pacers team he called selfless. But he’ll have to be even more on the nose in year four, and his high turnover rate must be cleaned up if he’s going to improve – and if Indiana will keep winning.

Those are both distinct possibilities. Nembhard is in a prime position to take significant steps forward this season, both because of his age and his role change. If he does, the Pacers should be a better-than-expected team, and that’s something Nembhard believes will happen. “I think we’re that team in the league that everybody just underestimates,” he said. “I think we play better in that position.”