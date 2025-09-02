Andrew Tate-linked wallet gets liquidated on WLFI long

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/02 19:32
WLFI
WLFI$0.2344-20.48%
67COIN
67$0.004567-17.71%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02583-1.71%

Andrew Tate has taken a hit on his WLFI position, but instead of stepping away, the influencer doubled down with a fresh long on the Trump-backed token.

Summary
  • An Andrew Tate-linked wallet was liquidated for $67.5K loss on WLFI, then reopened another long position with 960K tokens.
  • WLFI price dropped 56% post-launch amid insider selling concerns and whale activity.
  • The WLFI team proposed using liquidity fees to buy back and burn tokens.

After a volatile period for WLFI (WLFI) following its recent launch, trading data now points to losses for a high-profile holder, Andrew Tate. According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a wallet linked to the social media influencer was liquidated hours ago on a long position in World Liberty Financial token, resulting in a $67,500 loss.

Despite the setback, Tate, no stranger to losses, immediately opened a new long position, placing 960,128 WLFI. This suggests continued confidence in the Trump-affiliated project, despite recent volatility and sell pressure.

The loss came shortly after WLFI’s turbulent launch, which was followed by large-scale sell-offs just hours into trading. The token opened at $0.31, briefly peaked at $0.46, then crashed 56.5% to around $0.20, according to earlier coverage from crypto.news.

Insider selling concerns and WLFI price crash

WLFI, backed by a venture linked to the Trump family, faced intense scrutiny from its first day on the market. Major holders began selling shortly after the token went live, triggering suspicions of insider activity.

Multiple on-chain reports revealed large wallets dumping significant volumes of WLFI minutes into trading. The pattern mirrored several previous high-profile token launches where early backers offloaded tokens into retail interest.

In response to the negative sentiment, the World Liberty Financial team has proposed a new measure aimed at supporting the token’s value. The plan involves redirecting all protocol-owned liquidity fees toward purchasing and permanently burning WLFI tokens. 

Per the proposal, the program will remove “tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders.”

If implemented, the proposal would allocate 100% of WLFI’s treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and permanently burning tokens. With a fixed total supply of 100 billion, the burn mechanism would make WLFI deflationary, gradually reducing the circulating supply over time and helping to stabilize WLFI’s price.

For now, it remains unclear how quickly the community or protocol would act on the proposal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Partager
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Partager
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year