Andy Reid Office Shooting Gains Notoriety, Not New Police Tips

2025/08/23 22:26
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Since Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star broke the shocking news on Wednesday night that a bullet entered the office of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at the team’s facility on May 4, 2024, the story has been reported by countless media outlets, ranging from TMZ to CNN.

By early morning of Aug. 21, the search of “Andy Reid gunshot” had reached a 100 out of 100 on the maximum popularity scale of Google Trends.

One would think the surge in interest has led to an influx of people contacting the police with information, potentially boosting the chances of finding the perpetrator. But that has not been the case.

“There has not been an increase in tips generated,” Sergeant Phil DiMartino of the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) exclusively shared via email.

According to the KCPD, there have been no charges or arrests in this case. The investigation, including where the bullet may have been fired from, remains ongoing, and detectives are awaiting further forensic analysis.

A bullet from outside the building broke through the glass, producing a hole through the window and blinds — approximately 15 feet away from the desk of Reid, who was in the office at the time. The bullet lodged in a wall between his bathroom and the entry door to his office, but Reid was not struck or injured by it.

There is no indication, per the KCPD, that the shooting was a targeted incident at any Chiefs player or staff member.

The bullet, though, reached Reid’s office, which sits on the second floor of the three-story practice facility overlooking the team’s three practice fields to the north side. The facility resides across the parking lot from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That practice area is home to the team’s front office and corporate offices and has a security guard on site 24 hours a day.

Media didn’t have an opportunity to speak to Reid after The Star story came out because the Chiefs had a day off on Thursday before their final preseason game on Friday.

After that 29-27 loss to the Chicago Bears on Friday night, Reid was asked about the incident but mostly deflected the question, saying that Chiefs president Mark Donovan discussed it during Thursday’s Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon.

Donovan stressed that the Chiefs cooperated with the KCPD and worked with security experts and that Reid has not deviated from his office routine, which often begins well before sunrise.

The Star, however, reported that Reid now works behind bulletproof glass.

In addition to standing behind Donovan’s comments, Reid addressed the shooting incident with his trademark humility and wit.

“I’m here,” Reid said. “So it’s all good.”

The 67-year-old is reportedly the highest-paid NFL head coach, earning $20 million per year. The fourth-winningest coach in league history has 301 total victories, which are 100 more than any other current NFL head coach.

Starting on Sept. 5, he will try to steer the Chiefs toward a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance — something that hasn’t been accomplished since the Buffalo Bills of the early 1990s — seemingly unperturbed by what could’ve been a tragic incident.

“We move forward,” he said.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jefffedotin/2025/08/23/andy-reid-office-shooting-gains-notoriety-not-new-police-tips/

