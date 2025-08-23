Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown

TLDR :

Angola shuts 25 illegal crypto mining sites, seizing $37 million in mining and IT equipment.

Interpol operation arrests 1,209 cybercriminals across 18 African countries, targeting 88,000 victims.

Zambian authorities dismantle online crypto investment fraud, exposing $300 million in losses.

Côte d’Ivoire cracks transnational inheritance scam, confiscating cash, vehicles, and electronics.

Authorities across Africa have dismantled large-scale crypto mining and cybercrime networks, arresting more than 1,200 individuals. The INTERPOL-coordinated Operation Serengeti 2.0 targeted criminal operations affecting tens of thousands of victims.

Millions of dollars in stolen funds were recovered, and illicit infrastructures were shut down. Investigators from 18 African countries and the UK collaborated to tackle ransomware, online scams, and business email compromise schemes. Private sector partners provided critical intelligence to strengthen the operation’s effectiveness.

The crackdown revealed illegal crypto mining operations in Angola, where authorities shut down 25 sites. These centres employed 60 Chinese nationals to validate blockchain transactions without authorization. Officials confiscated 45 illicit power stations and mining equipment valued at over $37 million.

The Angolan government announced the recovered assets will support power distribution in underserved regions. The move highlights the ongoing risks posed by unauthorized crypto mining to national grids.

Crypto Mining and Fraud Networks Targeted

Zambia faced a separate challenge as authorities dismantled a large online investment fraud scheme. Investigators identified 65,000 victims who lost around $300 million to crypto scams.

Offenders used apps and advertising campaigns promising high returns to lure investors. Fifteen individuals were arrested, and key evidence including domains, mobile numbers, and bank accounts was seized. Officials continue to track overseas collaborators connected to the operation.

Côte d’Ivoire also addressed ongoing fraud with the takedown of a transnational inheritance scam originating from Germany. The primary suspect was arrested, and authorities confiscated cash, electronics, vehicles, and documents.

Victims were tricked into paying fees for nonexistent inheritances, resulting in $1.6 million in losses. The operation emphasized cross-border coordination to tackle cybercrime more effectively.

Operation Serengeti 2.0 was funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and included training workshops for investigators. Sessions focused on cryptocurrency investigations, ransomware analysis, and open-source intelligence techniques.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza noted the growing impact of coordinated international operations. Private sector partners including Fortinet, Kaspersky, and Trend Micro provided technical support throughout the campaign.

The operation also worked with the International Cyber Offender Prevention Network to prevent future attacks. By sharing intelligence and tracking suspicious domains, authorities aim to reduce the likelihood of new fraud schemes.

Participating countries included Angola, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa, and 13 others. The coordinated effort underscores the need for continuous vigilance in Africa’s growing digital economy.

